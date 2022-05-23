Naomi Osaka knocked out of French Open as Iga Swiatek continues winning streak

Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the French Open in the first round

Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the French Open, suffering a first-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova on her return to Roland Garros, while world No 1 Iga Swiatek extended her amazing winning streak to 29 matches.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka, who withdrew from last year's tournament citing struggles with her mental health, was beaten in straight sets, 7-5 6-4, by 27th seed Anisimova.

The 20-year-old had also beaten Osaka in the third round of this year's Australian Open and is a former French Open semi-finalist in 2019.

Osaka double-faulted twice on break point, once in each set. After the second, which gave Anisimova a 4-3 lead, Osaka took a 40-0 lead in the next game but the American crucially held serve.

Former world No 1 Osaka played with tape on her left Achilles. She was stretching it and kicking it with her right foot when she was broken in the seventh game of the second set.

Shortly before last year's tournament, Osaka announced she would not conduct her mandatory media assignments. And after winning her first match in straight sets and failing to hold a press conference, she was fined $15,000 and threatened with rising levels of fines and expulsion. The following day, she announced her withdrawal from the tournament.

Next up for Anisimova is world No 100 Donna Vekic in the second round.

Swiatek puts on clinic to continue winning run

Poland's Iga Swiatek needed less than an hour to dispatch Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko

World No 1 Iga Swiatek, the hot favourite for the women's title, made it 29 consecutive match wins after dispatching Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.

The top seed from Poland wrapped up a 6-2 6-0 victory in 54 minutes under the Court Philippe Chatrier roof.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Britain's Dart suffers painful first-round exit

Britain's Harriet Dart crashed out of the first round of the French Open with a heavy defeat to Martina Trevisan

Britain's Harriet Dart narrowly avoided a dreaded double-bagel for the second time at a Grand Slam as she lost 6-0 6-2 to Italy's Martina Trevisan in the first round of the French Open.

The 25-year-old failed to win a game in a first-round defeat by Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open in 2019.

Dart must have feared a repeat at 6-0 3-0 down, but she managed to get a couple of games on the board before her early exit from the tournament was finally confirmed.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android