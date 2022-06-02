Iga Swiatek reaches French Open final to equal Serena Williams' record

The world No 1 needed just 64 minutes to secure her 34th win in a row

World No 1 Iga Swiatek beat Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to reach the final of the French Open and extend her own winning streak to 34 matches.

The 20-year-old from Poland has now matched Serena Williams by achieving the second-longest winning streak on Tour since 2000. If Swiatek is victorious in the final on Saturday, she will equal Venus Williams' achievement of 35 straight wins.

Swiatek is also the first player to reach six or more finals on the WTA Tour in the first six months of the year since Serena in 2013.

Swiatek needed just 64 minutes on court against Kasatkina to complete her straight-sets win. She has dropped just one set at Roland Garros en route to the final.

The world No 1 will face either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan on Saturday, in her bid to win the second French Open title of her career.

Swiatek has won 54 of her past 56 sets

"I try to treat every match the same way, and if I realise this is one of the most important matches of the season it stresses me out," Swiatek said during her on-court interview.

"So I just listen to music - I listened to Led Zeppelin on the walk out - it really pumps me up and I use everything to help me."

The Paris breeze initially caught Swiatek as she double-faulted the first point. Then, when Kasatkina scrambled an early break back for 2-2, it looked as if the semi-final could turn into a great contest.

However, the world No 1 upped her intensity and Kasatkina won just one more game. Swiatek took 20 of the last 23 points and continues to look imperious on clay.

