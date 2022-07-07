Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie faces Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal meets Nick Kyrgios in semi-finals

Britain's Cameron Norrie has delivered the best run of his career at a Grand Slam at this year's Championships

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is ready to 'take it to' Novak Djokovic, while Rafael Nadal is set to battle against his own fitness issues and the all-around game of Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Norrie joins Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor as the only British men to reach the semi-finals in the singles at the All England Club in the Open Era.

Norrie, the current British No 1, now faces what he believes is the ultimate test at Wimbledon - a match against the world No 1, who is bidding to win a fourth successive title.

In the other semi-final, Nadal must contend with an in-form and motivated Kyrgios, as well as his own personal physical issues due to an abdominal he sustained in his four-hour and 21-minute quarter-final against Taylor Fritz.

Wimbledon 2022 - Order of Play (Play starts at 1.30pm) Novak Djokovic (1) vs Cameron Norrie (9) Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal (2)

Norrie ready for Djokovic duel on Centre Court

Norrie and Djokovic have met just once previously on Tour and this will be their first meeting on grass

The British No 1 has broken new ground this year at Wimbledon, after making it past the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

It's safe to say that Norrie, who has won a number of titles on the ATP Tour, must have been perturbed by his record at majors and is now relishing an extended run at a Slam.

At his home Slam, Norrie is drawing strength from the settled team he has around him and is doing things his way, like cycling to and from the All England Club to his home.

Cameron Norrie - Route to the semi-finals First round Pablo Andujar - 6-0 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 Second round Jaume Munar - 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 Third round Steve Johnson - 6-4 6-1 6-0 Fourth round Tommy Paul - 6-4 7-5 6-4 Quarter-final David Goffin - 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5

Norrie's first reaction at facing Djokovic in the semi-final was a positive one and there's no doubt the Centre Court crowd will get behind him, just like the No 1 Court crowd did on Tuesday.

The British No 1 also knows the record his Serbian opponent holds on Centre Court - Djokovic hasn't lost on the main show court since Andy Murray beat him in the final in 2013 - but Norrie isn't fazed.

"It's obviously one of the toughest tasks in tennis," Norrie said. "I'd say grass is his favourite surface and his record is unbelievable here at Wimbledon. It's going to be tough.

"But, I'm looking forward to taking it to him and seeing the level he brings. The last time I played him was in Turin, in another big tournament. He played very well but I think I learnt a lot from that.

"I'm going to approach it a little bit differently, tactically. It's going to be a good challenge, and I'm ready for that."

I think he’s a great example for all tennis players to look at and go, if you put the effort in day in and day out, properly dedicate yourself to the sport and have an attitude like he does, it can take you a long, long, way. Andy Murray about Cameron Norrie

In the days between his quarter-final and semi-final, Norrie said that he was likely to reach out to Murray to "see what he's got" about the world No 1, and why wouldn't you? Murray is one of a few to beat Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Alongside refining his tactical approach, Norrie will need to work out how he starts faster than he did in his quarter-final. Against David Goffin, he admitted that he "couldn't feel the ball" early on and it took him until the fourth set to really find his flow.

There's little to no time to do that against Djokovic, so whether it's speeding things up, slowing things down or having a few mental practices in his locker like self-talk, Norrie needs to nail it from the first ball on Friday.

Novak Djokovic - Route to the semi-finals First round Soonwoo Kwon - 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 Second round Thanasi Kokkinakis - 6-1 6-4 6-2 Third round Miomir Kecmanovic - 6-0 6-3 6-4 Fourth round Tim van Rijthoven - 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 Quarter-final Jannik Sinner - 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2

Djokovic himself knows all about the impact of self-talk, after he shared that a 'pep talk' during a bathroom break turned around his quarter-final against Jannik Sinner.

Having lost the first two sets, the world No 1 then proceeded to win sets three, four and five, 6-3 6-2 6-2 to reach his 11th Wimbledon semi-final.

Djokovic is bidding to record his 333rd Grand Slam match win

The fact that Djokovic has now been through this period of strife is ominous for Norrie because the Serb knows just what to do at this stage of a major. In contrast to the Brit, none of what's to come on Friday will be new for the world No 1.

What is newer though, is playing against a Brit in a major knockout match at Wimbledon again and that's something the world No 1 has addressed in his mind already.

"We played indoors at the ATP Tour Finals [last time]," he said "Of course, that's different conditions, a different tournament and environment than playing here in Wimbledon on Centre Court in the semi-finals of a Slam in his country.

"I know what to expect if that happens, you know, in terms of the crowd support. For him, there's not much to lose. Every victory from now onwards is a big deal for him. I know that.

"But, I know his game well. He's been around. I will do my homework and get ready."

Djokovic is bidding to reach his eighth Wimbledon final and become the third player in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final aged 35 or older.

Meanwhile, Norrie will be aiming to become just the second British man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final.

Kyrgios' focus and Nadal's injury headline second SF

The second semi-final on Centre Court features a first-time Wimbledon semi-finalist - Kyrgios - against a seven-time Wimbledon semi-finalist in Nadal, with question marks next to Nadal's ability to really compete.

The 22-time major champion showed exceptional resilience and fortitude to win his five-set quarter-final against Taylor Fritz, while suffering from an abdominal injury.

Prior to the tournament, there was a focus on Nadal's foot and the treatment he had just received for the rare and degenerative condition he suffers from called Muller-Weiss syndrome.

Now, it's his abdominal which may prevent him from continuing into the final and remaining on course for the Calendar Slam.

Nadal's family were gesturing to him not to continue his quarter-final match against Taylor Fritz

Reports on in Spain on Thursday claimed that he has suffered a 7mm tear in his abdominal muscle, but he is known for always giving his all and having a great ability to play through discomfort.

The fact that his family were willing him to retire from his quarter-final match, doesn't bode well. He received a scan on Thursday and took to the practice courts, but how much he'll be able to give physically during the semi-final is not know.

If he's able to take to court, Nadal will be taking part in a 10th meeting with Kyrgios and their fourth at a Grand Slam. He leads the overall head-to-head 6-3, but they're tied at one win apiece on grass.

Rafael Nadal - Route to the semi-finals First round Francisco Cerundolo - 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 Second round Ricardas Berankis - 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3 Third round Lorenzo Sonego - 6-1 6-2 6-4 Fourth round Botic van de Zandschulp - 6-4 6-2 7-6 (8-6) Quarter-final Taylor Fritz - 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-4)

Kyrgios' tournament, like his tennis game, has had it all. There are off-court legal matters going on back in Australia, and while on court at the All England Club, he's created headlines for both negative and positive reasons.

Focusing purely on his tennis, Kyrgios has the all-around game to trouble the very best in the game, as Daniela Hantuchova told Sky Sports.

"From a tennis perspective, it's just crazy what he can do on a court," Hantuchova said.

"I had the chance to play an exhibition with him on the same team and I was amazed every time he stepped onto a court, what he can do and his ability. His pure talent it's unreal and probably one of the best we've had in history."

Nick Kyrgios - Route to the semi-finals First round Paul Jubb - 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 Second round Filip Krajinovic - 6-2 6-3 6-1 Third round Stefanos Tsitsipas - 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) Fourth round Brandon Nakashima - 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2 Quarter-final Cristian Garin - 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5)

Kyrgios has a powerful first serve - he averaged 123mph behind it during his quarter-final - and as Hantuchova said, he has every trick in the book at his disposal.

The question marks when it comes to the Australian are about to his temperament and ability to remain composed. However, he has enormous respect for Nadal, as he shared.

"That will probably be the most-watched match of all time," he said, before knowing fully about Nadal's injury.

"We've had some absolute battles on that Centre Court. He's won one against me, and I've won one against him. Two completely different personalities. I feel like we respect the hell out of each other. It will be a mouth-watering encounter for everyone around the world."

The nature of Nadal's injury meant he was forced to take a significant pace off his own serve against Fritz and was compromised on his backhand side.

Kyrgios, who is a strong returner of the ball and a good reader of the game, must take advantage of this. He must put aside any thought of Nadal being injured and simply play what's in front of him.

If Nadal does take to the court, the Australian will not be underestimating his opponent, but equally he will know that his own opportunity to reach a Grand Slam final has never been greater.

