The protestor was wearing a t-shirt which read: "End UK Private Jets" and lit a fire on the court, which briefly set his arm ablaze; police have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass

Laver Cup: Protester runs onto court and appears to set fire to his arm during opening session at The O2

A man appeared to set fire to his arm on court at this year's Laver Cup at The O2 in London.

The incident happened during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman on the first day of the competition.

Tsitsipas had clinched the first set 6-2 and during the changeover, a man ran onto the court and lit a fire, which briefly set his arm ablaze.

The individual was wearing a t-shirt which read: "End UK Private Jets" and was quickly dragged out of the court after the fire had been extinguished.

A Laver Cup statement read: "A man accessed the court this afternoon and was promptly removed by security. Play was stopped briefly, he has been arrested and the situation is being handled by the police."

The Metropolitan Police had earlier confirmed a man had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

A police statement said: "At around 1625hrs on Friday, 23 September, a man entered a tennis court at the O2 Arena and set fire to his arm.

"Security staff extinguished the fire.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution; his injuries are not believed to be life-threating of life-changing."

There was a quick check of the surface to ensure it had not been damaged during the bizarre incident, before the match was able to resume after a brief delay.

It failed to knock world No 6 Tsitsipas off his stride with the second set clinched quickly to beat Schwartzman 6-2 6-1 to put Team Europe 2-0 up at the end of the afternoon session.