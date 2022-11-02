Dan Evans and Jack Draper crash out of Paris Masters | Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie in action

Dan Evans and Jack Draper have both been knocked out in the second round of the Paris Masters.

Draper threatened to mount a comeback in the second set, but world No 21 Frances Tiafoe held him off to win 6-3 7-5.

The American started well in the first set but Draper hit two aces in the fourth game to draw level.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Tiafoe was threatening to pull away but the Brit put up a fight in the eighth game, which lasted over 10 minutes before the 24-year-old eventually broke and went on to take the first set.

Draper, who is ranked world No 45, started well in the second set, hitting four aces across the first three games.

With the scores level at 5-5, the match looked like it was heading toward a tie-break, but Tiafoe got the edge on Draper to break in the 11th game before taking the set 7-5.

Tiafoe will now either face Alex de Minaur or Daniil Medvedev in round three.

Evans was also knocked out as he lost 6-3 6-4 to fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The world No 5 displayed his dominance, hitting three aces in the third set to take a 3-0 lead, before Evans rallied to bring the score to 5-3.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

But the Greek showed his strength, capitalising on a double fault from the world No 27 in the ninth game to take the first set.

Tsitsipas broke in the first game of the second set, but faced a difficult challenge against Evans, who came back to trail 5-4.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Evans will play again later on Wednesday in the men's double, where he is partnered with John Peers. The duo face Gonzalo Escobar and Maxime Cressy, while Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury are also in doubles action.

However, Tsitsipas was able to hold on and saw the match out with an ace in the 10th game to progress to round three, where he will face either Corentin Moutet or British world No 13 Cameron Norrie.

Norrie faces qualifier Moutet at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere, at the Paris Masters, world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz is up against Yoshihito Nishioka, while Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal are also in action.