Dan Evans knocked out in Madrid Open second round after straight-sets defeat to Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Great Britain's Dan Evans has been knocked out of the Madrid Open after a straight-sets defeat to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The British No 2 and world No 24 was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Zapata Miralles, who is ranked 18 spots below Evans, but reached the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open last week.

Evans was beaten by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in Barcelona after his run to the semis, but he fell at the first hurdle in Madrid.

Zapata Miralles will now face Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the third round of the clay-court tournament.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is in action later on Saturday against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki.

Daniil Medvedev beat Italy's Andrea Vavassori 6-4 6-3 to progress to the round of 32, while Serbia's Dusan Lajovic secured a dramatic victory over world No 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5).