Cameron Norrie through to last 16 in Rome after victory over Alexandre Muller

Cameron Norrie beat Alexandre Muller in straight sets on Friday to advance to the last 16 of the Rome Masters.

The British No 1 overcame his French opponent 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 14 minutes to set up a meeting with either Alex de Minaur or Marton Fucsovics in the next round.

Norrie entered on the back of second-round exits in both Madrid and Barcelona following his first-round defeat in Monte Carlo amid a difficult spell on clay.

Norrie would be in line to face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals should both come through their preceding matches, with the Serbian top seed due to face Tomas Martij Etcheverry later on Friday.

The 27-year-old won 74 per cent of first serve points to his opponent's 54, while also dominating with 70 per cent of net points to Muller's 44 per cent.

Elsewhere world No 8 Jannik Sinner defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 in 79 minutes to progress to the third round, where he will take on either Sebastian Baez or Alexander Shevchenko.

"I'm happy about my level today," Sinner told the ATP website. "It was not easy. It was a little bit breezy, a little bit windy and I think he especially in the second set served a little bit better. I also had a couple of chances then which I didn't use, but I'm very happy about my serve, I felt the ball very well."