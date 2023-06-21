Wimbeldon 2023: Venus Williams, Heather Watson and Elina Svitolina all given wild cards

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is among the players to have been given a wild card to feature at Wimbledon this summer.

Williams returned to at a grass-court event in the Netherlands last week for her first tournament since January, with the 43-year-old then claiming her first victory over a world top-50 opponent since 2019 when she defeated Camila Girogi at Rothesay Classic in Birmingham on Monday.

The five-time Wimbledon singles champion is one of seven players named on the wild card list for the ladies' singles, including former British No 1 Heather Watson and Ukraine's two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Elina Svitolina, with one more yet to be announced.

