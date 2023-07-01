Wimbledon: World No 1 Iga Swiatek goes back to basics in bid for glory

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is on a mission to improve her modest record on grasscourts and said that she had gone back to basics in the buildup to Wimbledon.

Swiatek won the US Open in 2022 and last month secured her second consecutive French Open crown. But while the 22-year-old has had success on hardcourts and clay, she is yet to win a tournament on grass and has yet to get past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The Pole's overall win-loss record on the slick surface is 9-5, and she acknowledged that she had to do better to be counted among the game's great players.

"I believe the best players, they can play on all surfaces. I want to become that kind of player who can play well on grass as well and feel comfortable there," Swiatek, who meets China's Zhu Lin in the first round, told reporters.

"I'm doing my best to just work on my skills. Last year I feel like we've done a pretty good job with my coach in terms of my touch and getting back slices and also playing the slice.

"This year I feel like we had more time to kind of focus on the basics, more time to also play matches. Yeah, I'm using that time as much as possible."

Swiatek warmed up for the year's third major with a hard-fought win over Tatjana Maria before comfortably beating Jil Teichmann and Anna Blinkova at Bad Homburg but withdrew before the semi-finals due to fever and possible food poisoning.

She said she expected to be fine come Monday when Wimbledon begins and added that she was working on perfecting her footwork.

"That's where my strength is on other surfaces," Swiatek said. "For sure, sliding is tricky here, so you have to slow down and stop before the shot in a different way.

"Yeah, I feel like if you have time to adjust to the surface and then use your intuition in matches... I was able to do that a little bit in Bad Homburg. I think it's going to be fine."

Sabalenka: I want to focus on tennis not politics

Image: Aryna Sabalenka wants to focus on tennis at SW19

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to keep the focus on tennis and not politics on her return to Wimbledon, with the "super emotional" Belarusian saying on Saturday she was relishing the chance to compete in the Grand Slam again.

The grasscourt major will welcome back players from Russia and Belarus this year after reversing a 2022 ban on them due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, during which Belarus was used as a staging area.

Sabalenka skipped two press conferences at the French Open citing mental health reasons after questions from the media about Russia's aggression before finally declaring that she did not support the war.

The world number two, who also distanced herself from Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, said her mind was on the game.

"I'm always telling myself that the best I can do is focus on things I have control on," Sabalenka told reporters. "That's really helping a lot to not think about anything else but the tennis.

"I have no expectations [from the crowd]. I only have hope they will support me as they did last year - hopefully."

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January, said she missed competing at Wimbledon last year and would sometimes cry when watching the action from home.

"I'm super emotional right now. I'm super happy to be back. I really miss this place. When I got here first time, I was just enjoying. I couldn't believe I'm here," she said.

"I'm feeling good. I don't have any kind of expectations. The only one expectation I have is just to bring my best tennis every time I'm on the court. Hopefully I'll do it."