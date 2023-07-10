 Skip to content

Wimbledon 2023: Order of Play with Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina & Chris Eubanks in action on Wednesday

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club with defending women's champion Elena Rybakina, men's No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and new crowd-favourite Christopher Eubanks all in action

Tuesday 11 July 2023 22:05, UK

The Venus Rosewater Dish - the Ladies&#39; Singles Trophy, and the Gentlemen&#39;s Singles Trophy, during the presentation to the media ahead of The Championships 2021. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day -2 Saturday 26/06/2021. Credit: AELTC/Thomas Lovelock.

(All times are BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets)

Centre Court - 1.30pm start

(6) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v (3) Elena Rybakina (Kaz), (1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) v (6) Holger Rune (Den)

Court 1 - 1pm start

(25) Madison Keys (USA) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Court 2

(3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Naiktha Bains (Gbr) & Maia Lumsden (Gbr), (10) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger) v (13) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Michael Venus (Nzl), Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Vera Zvonareva (Rus)

Court 3

Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA) v (15) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Federico Zeballos (Bol), (1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Ariel Behar (Uru) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze), (7) Mate Pavic (Cro) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) v Jonny O'Mara (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr)

Court 12

Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) & Bart Stevens (Ned) v (6) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Court 18

Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Joran Vliegen (Bel) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn)

