Wimbledon 2023: Order of Play with Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina & Chris Eubanks in action on Wednesday

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club.

(All times are BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets)

Centre Court - 1.30pm start

(6) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v (3) Elena Rybakina (Kaz), (1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) v (6) Holger Rune (Den)

Court 1 - 1pm start

(25) Madison Keys (USA) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Court 2

(3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Naiktha Bains (Gbr) & Maia Lumsden (Gbr), (10) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger) v (13) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Michael Venus (Nzl), Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Vera Zvonareva (Rus)

Court 3

Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA) v (15) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Federico Zeballos (Bol), (1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Ariel Behar (Uru) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze), (7) Mate Pavic (Cro) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) v Jonny O'Mara (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr)

Court 12

Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) & Bart Stevens (Ned) v (6) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Court 18

Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Joran Vliegen (Bel) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn)