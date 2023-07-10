 Skip to content

Jamie Murray: Andy Murray has a lot of good tennis left in him after Wimbledon displays

Jamie Murray on brother Andy: "Will he be back? I hope so. He still has a lot of good tennis in him. He had an amazing opportunity this tournament to go far in a Grand Slam with players dropping. I always expect him to perform well and win matches because I know the level he can produce"

Monday 10 July 2023 22:27, UK

Scotland&#39;s Jamie Murray (left) and Andy Murray
Image: Jamie Murray says there is 'plenty of good tennis' left in brother Andy Murray

Andy Murray will be back at Wimbledon next year and still has plenty of "good tennis in him", according to brother Jamie.

Murray, a two-time winner in SW19, was beaten in five sets in the second round at this year's Championships by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At 36-years-old, his chances of going deep into Grand Slams again are dwindling, but doubles star Jamie Murray still believes his sibling can operate at the top level.

"Will he be back? I hope so," he said. "Look, I think he still has a lot of good tennis in him. I think he needs to find his mojo and get out there and play some ball.

Andy Murray of the U.K. reacts after earning a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the gentlemen&#39;s singles second-round match in the Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, the United Kingdom on July 7, 2023. The match was postponed due to the closing time of the tournament on the previous day. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: Murray, at the age of 36, made a successful return to professional tennis after hip surgery

"I still think he has the level to do a lot of good stuff on the tennis court. I think he had an amazing opportunity this tournament to really go far in a Grand Slam with players dropping out all over the place.

"I mean the draw really opened up for him. It felt like that. But Tsitsipas played a really good match. I am sure he is disappointed.

Andy Murray
Image: Murray lost in five sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon this year in the second round

"I still think he can do a lot of good stuff. I always expect him to perform well and win matches because I know the level he can produce.

"He needs to find a way to do that. I don't know what his ranking is now, it is inside 40, but for him to be getting excited he needs to be feeling like he is getting into the top 20 and feel like he is competing at these big events."

