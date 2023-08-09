Canadian Open: British No 1 Katie Boulter defeated by Coco Gauff in straight sets

Katie Boulter's run at the National Bank Open in Montreal ended with defeat by Coco Gauff in the second round.

The British number one built on her strong form on grass by winning two matches in qualifying and then defeating Canadian Rebecca Marino in round one, all without dropping a set.

Sixth seed Gauff, fresh from winning the biggest title in her career in Washington last week, was a real step up in class, though, and the young American eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory.

Gauff raced into a 4-0 lead and, although the second set was more competitive, Boulter never really managed to get a foothold in the contest.

The consolation is that the 27-year-old will rise from her current career-high ranking of 72 and potentially break into the top 60 for the first time depending on other results.