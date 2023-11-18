Andy Murray withdraws from Great Britain team for Davis Cup finals against Serbia due to injury

Andy Murray has ruled himself out of next week's Davis Cup finals in Malaga due to a shoulder injury.

It emerged earlier this week that the former Wimbledon champion had picked up a minor shoulder injury and it has now been confirmed he will be unable to feature for Great Britain in their quarter-final against Serbia on Thursday.

A statement released by Murray on X (formerly Twitter) read: "I've picked up a minor shoulder injury, which means I won't be able to take part in the Davis Cup.

"I'm gutted not to be a part of the squad, but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season."

The LTA added on X: "Gutted for Andy Murray, who won't be playing at the Davis Cup finals. Hope to see you back on court soon, Andy."

The injury effectively ends Murray's season and he is now expected to focus on rehab before returning in 2024. The first Grand Slam of the year is the Australian Open which starts on January 14.

He is not the first to withdraw from Great Britain's Davis Cup squad. Dan Evans also pulled out following a calf injury, leaving Cam Norrie, Jack Draper, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the team to face Serbia.

Murray's injury ends the possibility of a clash with Novak Djokovic who is set to feature for Serbia in the last-eight match. The world No 1 is currently competing at the ATP Tour finals in Turin.