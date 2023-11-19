ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner to win record seventh title

Novak Djokovic defeated home favourite Jannik Sinner at the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin to win the title for a record seventh time.

Djokovic saw off Sinner in front of a passionate crowd, winning 6-3 6-3 to seal victory, after previously having lost to the Italian in the round-robin section of the competition.

The Serb asserted control early in Sunday's showpiece, producing a near faultless opening set and immediately breaking Sinner in the second as he refused to let go of the momentum.

Djokovic kept the foot on the accelerator throughout the second set to claim the win, despite some spirited resistance from the 22-year-old, who saved numerous break points in an epic game close to the end of the match.

The world No 1, who first won the tournament in 2008, now stands alone having won the title seven times, beating the record of six titles he previously shared with Roger Federer.

More to follow...