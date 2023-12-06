 Skip to content
Caroline Wozniacki handed Australian Open wild card along with six Aussies

Caroline Wozniacki has been handed a main draw wild card for the Australian Open 2024; former world No 1 originally retired at the Australian Open back in 2020 before returning to the circuit earlier this year; the entry list has also been revealed for first Grand Slam of the year

Thursday 7 December 2023 00:13, UK

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates a point against Jennifer Brady of the United States during their Women&#39;s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Image: Caroline Wozniacki will continue her return to tennis at the Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded a wild card for the Australian Open 2024.

The former world No 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion is joined by six Australians who have also been given wildcards in Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Taylah Preston, James Duckworth, Marc Polmans and Adam Walton.

After taking three years away from the game, Wozniacki returned to tennis in August and played in the US Open, losing to eventual winner Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

"I have so many wonderful memories of Melbourne, and of course winning the Australian Open is an all-time career highlight," said Wozniacki.

"Melbourne's one of my most favourite cities in the world, and I can't wait to share it with my family and my kids.

Caroline Wozniacki rolled back the years once again to get the better of Coco Gauff in a great rally

"It's obviously a tournament I feel extremely comfortable at. I love the balls, I love the court, and I love the fans.

"And I hope that I get a nice welcome back when I see everyone there - and I'm sure I will; it really is a special place.

"I'm truly grateful to everyone for the wildcard and having the opportunity to compete again at the AO in January."

Highlights of Caroline Wozniacki against Coco Gauff from Round Three of the US Open

Australia Open entry list revealed

The Australian Open entry list was later revealed on Thursday with confirmation that Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka will make their Grand Slam comebacks using protected rankings. Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber will also return.

There are four British men's singles players on the list - Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Andy Murray and Jack Draper, with Brits Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage in the women's singles.

Emma Raducanu will be relying on a wild card or will need to qualify for the tournament which begins on January 14.

Raducanu will make her competitive comeback, after multiple surgeries in 2023, at the Auckland Open - live on Sky Sports - on the week beginning January 1.

