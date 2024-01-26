Australian Open: Order of Play at Melbourne Park with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in action

Full order of play as the Australian Open women's singles final takes place on Saturday as Aryna Sabalenka takes on Qinwen Zheng; Alfie Hewett faces Tokito Oda in men's wheelchair final
Friday 26 January 2024 17:18, UK
Order of play for Day 14 at the Australian Open as the women's singles final takes place on Saturday.
08.30: (12) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), Simone Bolelli
(Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) v (2) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)
Time TBC: Men's Wheelchair Singles: Alfie Hewett (1) v Tokito Oda (2)
