Australian Open: Order of Play at Melbourne Park with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in action

Order of play for Day 14 at the Australian Open as the women's singles final takes place on Saturday.

(All times are GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

08.30: (12) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), Simone Bolelli

(Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) v (2) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Time TBC: Men's Wheelchair Singles: Alfie Hewett (1) v Tokito Oda (2)

