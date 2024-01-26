 Skip to content

Australian Open: Order of Play at Melbourne Park with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in action

Full order of play as the Australian Open women's singles final takes place on Saturday as Aryna Sabalenka takes on Qinwen Zheng; Alfie Hewett faces Tokito Oda in men's wheelchair final

Friday 26 January 2024 17:18, UK

MELBOURNE, VIC - JANUARY 20: A general view of inside Rod Laver Arena during the match of Roger Federer of Switzerland and Steve Johnson of USA during round one of the Australian Open Tennis at Melbourne Park Tennis Centre on January 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

Order of play for Day 14 at the Australian Open as the women's singles final takes place on Saturday.

(All times are GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

08.30: (12) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), Simone Bolelli
(Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) v (2) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Time TBC: Men's Wheelchair Singles: Alfie Hewett (1) v Tokito Oda (2)

