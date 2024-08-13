Sky Sports Tennis Podcast with Sloane Stephens

The Sky Sports tennis team talk to the biggest names in the game from the ATP and WTA tours. This week, it's former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
Tuesday 13 August 2024 13:11, UK
The Sky Sports tennis team talk to the biggest names in the game from the ATP and WTA tours. This week, it's former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
Our team of experts speak directly to the best, the biggest and the up-and-comers to find out exactly what makes them tick on and off the court.
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens joins Emma Paton on this week's episode.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
Stephens tells us where she's most happy, who ATP and WTA players she'd invite to her dinner party and what she would have been if she hadn't have become a professional tennis player.
See all episodes and don't forget to like, subscribe and follow us on @SkySportsTennis!
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...