Jannik Sinner continues 14-match winning streak in beating Tallon Griekspoor to reach Rotterdam Open final

Top seed Jannik Sinner eased past Tallon Griekspoor to reach the Rotterdam Open final for a second successive year.

The Australian Open champion overcame home hope Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 6-4 and will face Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final after the Australian also advanced in straight sets, against Grigor Dimitrov.

Sinner, who claimed his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne, has now won 14 successive matches stretching back to last year's ATP Finals.

The 22-year-old Italian, who holds a 6-0 winning record over de Minaur in their tour-level head-to-heads, will rise to a career-high No 3 in the world rankings if he wins the tournament.

Sinner raced ahead initially in the semi-final. He broke Griekspoor's serve in the opening game of the match and was soon a double break up at 5-1 before closing out the first set.

The Dutchman was more competitive in the second. Sinner had to save break points in the fourth and sixth games. But the Italian then helped himself to a break and served out the rest of the set.

"It's just extra focus on important points, but obviously it is better not to get into the position to have to save the break points," Sinner said after Griekspoor didn't manage convert any of the six break point opportunities he had in the match overall.

"Today I served really well," Sinner continued. "I think I made first serves on all the break points, so it's also part of the confidence. In another way, I felt much better on the court today and I think that helped me today.

"I knew that today I had to raise the level, which I have done, and obviously I'm glad that I can play once more here in the final in Rotterdam," he concluded.

Jarry upsets Alcaraz in Argentina Open

Nicolas Jarry defeated Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the Argentina Open, recording his career-best victory as he defeated the world No 2.

Image: Nicolas Jarry celebrates a point during his semi-final win against Carlos Alcaraz

Jarry knocked out the defending champion in Buenos Aires in straight sets after a titanic effort to finally force Alcaraz out of the match.

At first Jarry found it hard to take so much as a point against Alcaraz's serve but he worked his way into the match and won the first-set tie-break.

Alcaraz provided determined opposition of the highest calibre, forcing Jarry to fight hard just to serve through the decisive game to win the second set. But eventually Jarry found the shots he needed, winning 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 in the end.

"Third time lucky," Jarry said afterwards. "Carlos is one of the best players so this means a lot to me.

"This was very tough physically also," he continued. "I didn't start very well, I couldn't win a couple of points with his serve, I came back little by little.

"These matches are what prepare me for the final. I'm not the favourite but things happen that way and I've been able to hang in there."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

