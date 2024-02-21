Carlos Alcaraz expects to be fit for Indian Wells after Rio Open withdrawal

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz expects to be fit to defend his Indian Wells title in March despite injuring his ankle at the Rio Open.

Alcaraz withdrew from his match against Thiago Monteiro on Tuesday after just two games and subsequent scans showed a sprained ankle but the 20-year-old is confident of a quick return.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is set to play fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in an exhibition in Las Vegas on March 3 before he heads to Indian Wells later in the month.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Alcaraz wrote on Instagram: "I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury.

"After the meeting with my doctor and my physiotherapists, the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain. I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!"

Speaking immediately after the match, Alcaraz said: "These things happen, even more so on clay, it was not a problem of the court, I got injured as I switched direction. That happens in this kind of surface.

"I came back to the game to see whether I could carry on or not. I spoke to the physio on the court and we decided together I should continue to see if this would get better.

"It didn't happen, so we chose to be careful and abandon due to precaution."

Alcaraz won the Rio Open in 2022 and finished runner-up last year when he lost to Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in the final.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Receive alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...