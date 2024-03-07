Indian Wells: Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina in action at the unofficial fifth major

Everything you need to know about Indian Wells including Brits in action and the return of five-time winner Novak Djokovic; watch over 80 tournaments a year, including the US Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis
Friday 8 March 2024 07:28, UK
Here's everything you need to know about Indian Wells, including the draw, who's playing and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports.
Live coverage the BNP Paribas Open continues on Friday from 7pm, with Andy Murray in action in the second round at 9pm - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner begins his campaign on Friday night, while world No 1 Iga Swiatek is also in action along with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina.
Murray will take on No 5 seed Andrey Rublev in the second round on Friday after winning his opening match against qualifier David Goffin.
"Rublev is one of the best players in the world. He's been in the top 10 for the last few seasons," said Murray.
"He's a huge hitter of the ball from both sides of the court, one of the most relentless, power hitters, and you leave anything short on the court he's going to punish, so a really good test for me."
British men's No 1 and 2021 champion here, Cameron Norrie, will start his tournament on Saturday against Lorenzo Sonego after receiving a bye through to the second round due to being seeded No 28.
Emma Raducanu moved into the second round with victory in straight-sets over Rebeka Masarova on Thursday.
The 21-year-old, given a wild card at this tournament, set up a meeting with Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska as she got past Spanish qualifier Masarova 6-2 6-3.
Looking ahead to Raducanu's match with Yastremska on Saturday, Sky Sports' Laura Robson said: "There's going to be some heavy hitting. It's going to be a match where you're not going to get much rhythm from Yastremska because it's going to be a winner or an error.
"I think in some ways you know what you're going to get but if you're overthink a few of your shots then you're going to get exposed. It's going to be a fun one."
Katie Boulter and Jack Draper both suffered disappointing first-round exits on Wednesday, the former falling in straight sets to Camila Giorgi 6-3 6-2. Draper went down 1-6 6-3 6-2 to Christopher O'Connell.
Dan Evans suffered a tough 1-6 7-5 6-2 defeat against Roman Safiullin on Thursday after struggling with a shoulder problem.
Novak Djokovic gets set to return at Indian Wells, while Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are also in action in 'Tennis Paradise'.
Carlos Alcaraz, who won the men's tournament last year, defending women's champion Elena Rybakina and No 1 seed Iga Swiatek all begin their tournaments on Friday.
Wednesday, March 6 - Men's and women's singles first round
Thursday, March 7 - Men's and women's singles first round
Friday, March 8 - Men's and women's singles second round
Saturday, March 9 - Men's and women's singles second round
Sunday, March 10 - Men's and women's singles third round
Monday, March 11 - Men's and women's singles third round
Tuesday, March 12 - Men's and women's singles fourth round
Wednesday, March 13 - Men's and women's singles fourth round
Thursday, March 14 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals
Friday, March 15 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's doubles final
Saturday, March 16 - Men's singles semi-finals, women's doubles final
Sunday, March 17 - Men's and women's singles finals
Having played host to the tournament every year since its opening in 1974, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.
Alongside its 16,100-capacity centre court - the second largest tennis-specific stadium in the world - the complex also boasts 29 hard-courts.
Men's singles - Carlos Alcaraz
Women's singles - Elena Rybakina
Men's doubles - Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden
Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova
