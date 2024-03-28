Miami Open: Elena Rybakina faces Danielle Collins; Jannik Sinner to meet Grigor Dimitrov in finals this weekend

Here's everything you need to know about the Miami Open, including the schedule, who's playing in the finals and what's happened so far, with the tournament live on Sky Sports...

The women's final take place on Saturday, with the match between Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins live on Sky Sports Tennis from 7pm UK time.

On Sunday, Jannik Sinner meets Grigor Dimitrov in the men's final from 8pm.

How they got there

Jannik Sinner looked imperious in the semi-final as he raced to a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev, romping to a 6-1 6-2 win in just 69 minutes to reverse the result of last year's final.

Grigor Dimitrov has been on a run of fine form himself. The Bulgarian defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-4 in the other men's semi-final having knocked out top seed Carlos Alcaraz earlier in the tournament.

Elena Rybakina edged out Victoria Azarenka in a classic encounter to reach her final on Saturday, beating two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka 6-4 0-6 7-6 (7-2).

Danielle Collins won a place in her first WTA 1000 final when she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets 6-3 6-2.

No Djokovic in Miami

One player who has not been involved in Florida is six-time champion Novak Djokovic.

He has played just three times this year - representing Serbia in the United Cup, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open, and falling in just the third round of Indian Wells.

"At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule," Djokovic posted on X. "I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered a shock third-round loss to 123rd-ranked Italian Luka Nardi at Indian Wells.

Petra Kvitova, the women's champion in 2023, also was not playing after recently announcing that she is due to give birth later this year.

How British players fared

Katie Boulter was the Briton who went the furthest, reaching the fourth round, with two-time champion Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans all knocked out in previous rounds.

Harriet Dart and Heather Watson were both eliminated in qualifying while Jodie Burrage and Liam Broady were ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

Emma Raducanu pulled out on the eve of the tournament due to a lower back problem.

What's the schedule?

Saturday, March 30 - Women's singles final, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 7pm

live on Sky Sports Tennis from 7pm Sunday, March 31 - Men's singles final, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 8pm

Where is it being played?

Image: An aerial view of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

After 32 years at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, the tournament made its debut at Hard Rock Stadium - home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins - in 2019.

