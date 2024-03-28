Miami Open: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov in action on Friday

Here's everything you need to know about the Miami Open, including the draw, who's playing and the schedule, with the tournament live on Sky Sports...

The men's semi-finals headline proceedings on Friday, with the match between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev opening up play from 7pm UK time.

Alexander Zverev then takes on Grigor Dimitrov, after the Bulgarian knocked out No 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz overnight.

Who is playing?

World No 1 Iga Swiatek was unable to build on her victory at Indian Wells after a fourth-round exit, but reigning men's champion Medvedev is still aiming to defend his title.

Medvedev and Swiatek were headlining the field, but one player who is not involved in Florida is six-time champion Novak Djokovic.

He has played just three times this year - representing Serbia in the United Cup, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open, and falling in just the third round of Indian Wells.

"At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule," Djokovic posted on X. "I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered a shock third-round loss to 123rd-ranked Italian Luka Nardi at Indian Wells.

Petra Kvitova, the women's champion in 2023, is not playing after recently announcing that she is due to give birth later this year.

Which British players are in action?

Katie Boulter was the last left standing, but her defeat in the fourth round means British interest has now ended, with two-time champion Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans all knocked out earlier.

Harriet Dart and Heather Watson were both eliminated in qualifying while Jodie Burrage and Liam Broady were ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

Emma Raducanu pulled out on the eve of the tournament due to a lower back problem.

What's the schedule?

Tuesday, March 19 - Women's singles first round

Wednesday, March 20 - Men's and women's singles first round

Thursday, March 21 - Women's singles second round, men's singles first round

Friday, March 22 - Men's and women's singles second round

Saturday, March 23 - Women's singles third round, men's singles second round

Sunday, March 24 - Men's and women's singles third round

Monday, March 25 - Women's singles fourth round, men's singles third round

Tuesday, March 26 - Women's singles quarter-finals, men's singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 27 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday, March 28 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 29 - Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, March 30 - Women's singles final

Sunday, March 31 - Men's singles final

Where is it being played?

Image: An aerial view of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

After 32 years at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, the tournament made its debut at Hard Rock Stadium - home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins - in 2019.

