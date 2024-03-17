Miami Open: Simona Halep to play first match since doping ban, with Emma Raducanu and Venus Williams also in action

Here's everything you need to know about the Miami Open, including the draw, who's playing and the schedule, with the tournament live on Sky Sports...

Simona Halep will face Paula Badosa as she makes her return to tennis following the reduction in length of her doping ban on Tuesday.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep has had her four-year suspension cut to nine months after a successful appeal and is now free to resume a career that has included 24 titles, including one each at the French Open and Wimbledon.

"To me it's been 18 months of torture. I've always believed in her. I've always believed she would never deliberately or knowingly take anything that was wrong or banned," Halep's coach Darren Cahill told Sky Sports Tennis.

"That came through when they went to CAS [The Court of Arbitration for Sport] and the truth came out so I know she's been through a tough moment and a tough period of 18 months and I'm super proud of the way she's handled herself and the way that she's carried herself throughout this entire time. I could not be happier to see her playing in Miami."

The former world No 1 will face Badosa in the first round in Miami and if she comes through that, her next opponent will be current world No 2 and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Image: The Brits are back in action at the Miami Open from 20-31 March

Britain's Emma Raducanu is also in action on Tuesday and will face China's Wang Xiyu first up, with compatriot Katie Boulter - who won the San Diego Open earlier this month - handed an opening-round bye as 24th seed.

Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams also play on a bumper first day of action which begins on Tuesday from 3pm UK time - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Fresh from her Indian Wells triumph, world No 1 Iga Swiatek is the defending champion on the women's side and Daniil Medvedev won last year's event on the men's side.

Who is playing?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniil Medvedev is the defending Miami Open men's champion

Medvedev and Swiatek will headline the field, but one player who will not be heading to Florida is six-time champion Novak Djokovic.

He has played just three times this year - representing Serbia in the United Cup, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open, and falling in just the third round of Indian Wells.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule," Djokovic posted on X. "I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered a shock third-round loss to 123rd-ranked Italian Luka Nardi at Indian Wells.

Petra Kvitova, the women's champion in 2023, will not play after recently announcing that she is due to give birth later this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Darren Cahill says he's always believed that Simona Halep would never knowingly take a banned substance and that his former player has been through 18 months of torture

Which British players will be in action?

Image: Andy Murray

Two-time champion Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans lead the British men in the field, backed up by Boulter and Raducanu, who continues her comeback to the WTA Tour, on the women's side.

Harriet Dart will attempt to make the main draw as she goes through the qualifying route. She beat Ena Koike 6-2 6-3 to move into the second round but it was not such good news for Heather Watson, who fell to a 4-6 6-1 3-6 to Oceane Dodin.

Jodie Burrage and Liam Broady have been ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

What's the schedule?

Tuesday, March 19 - Women's singles first round

Wednesday, March 20 - Men's and women's singles first round

Thursday, March 21 - Women's singles second round, men's singles first round

Friday, March 22 - Men's and women's singles second round

Saturday, March 23 - Women's singles third round, men's singles second round

Sunday, March 24 - Men's and women's singles third round

Monday, March 25 - Women's singles fourth round, men's singles third round

Tuesday, March 26 - Women's singles quarter-finals, men's singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 27 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday, March 28 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 29 - Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, March 30 - Women's singles final

Sunday, March 31 - Men's singles final

Where is it being played?

Image: An aerial view of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

After 32 years at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, the tournament made its debut at Hard Rock Stadium - home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins - in 2019.

How to watch on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports is the new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime.