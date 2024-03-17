Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard to face Daniil Medvedev in BNP Paribas Open final in Indian Wells after beating Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz remained on course to defend the BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells after ending Jannik Sinner's perfect start to the year with a thrilling three-set win.

Just three games were played before a three-hour rain delay in the California desert, but when they returned it was Alcaraz who found a way to turn to contest on its head and make it through to his sixth Masters 1000 final thanks to a 1-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

Alcaraz snapped Sinner's 19-match winning streak and ended the Italian's perfect 16-0 start to the 2024 season to take his place in Sunday's final, where he will play fourth seed Daniil Medvedev following his 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over 17th seed Tommy Paul.

"I stayed strong mentally," said Alcaraz. "I think that's a really important part in this game. You have to be strong mentally if you want to overcome these kind of matches, a set down against someone that's playing an unbelievable game.

"I changed my style a little bit, I changed my game a little bit and I think it worked very well. I'm really happy to beat Jannik and be in the final again.

"I had to run more... defend better than I did in the first set. I kept more balls in and stayed strong on the court. We played a lot of long rallies but I stopped missing the second, third, fourth balls."

Sinner returned after a long rain-delay to win four straight games and take the opening set in convincing fashion over a shell-shocked Alcaraz.

In a near-flawless opener, the Italian was consistent with his depth of shot and powerful groundstrokes to move Alcaraz around the baseline.

The Australian Open champion hit six winners, winning 65 per cent (11-17) of his first serve points and 86 per cent (6-7) of his second serve points in a marquee clash between the good friends and rivals.

It's absolutely incredible, the ball striking. I've never seen anyone hit the ball so hard, so consistently and look so in control. It really does look like the tennis Sinner is accustomed to playing. This hitting is at a different level.

However, Alcaraz bounced back in the second set and he broke serve with a powerful forehand that set up a put-away volley for a 3-1 lead before closing it out with a drop shot from the heavens.

With Sinner serving in the third set, the Italian dived to keep a ball in play on break point near the net with his hands scraping along the gritty hard court.

Alcaraz' athletic volley secured the break while Sinner appeared to be bothered by his left hand and a troublesome calf muscle after the exchange.

The Wimbledon champion went up a double break and 4-1 on a forehand which flew well wide of the mark by a suddenly error-prone Sinner and it wasn't long before he sealed the win with a crosscourt forehand winner to keep Sinner from taking his world number two ranking.

Medvedev would also endure a laboured first set in his clash with Paul, before holding off his opponent in a second-set tiebreaker on his way to victory after a comfortable third.

It marks a repeat of the 2023 final at Indian Wells, when Alcaraz beat Medvedev 6-3 6-2.

"I saw Carlos today, he was playing pretty well, second and third set especially," Medvedev said. "I know what happened last year so I'm going to try my best to try to turn this around, to play better, to play stronger, more on the lines, hit more aces, stuff like this. Hopefully I will be able to do it. I will recover and get ready for the fight tomorrow."

Generational win for King Carlos At 20 years and 316 days, Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest player to achieve 11 consecutive men’s singles match wins at the Indian Wells Open, since the event’s inauguration in 1974.

Tale of the Tape

Tim Henman: Alcaraz is a phenomenal competitor

"Absolutely amazing. It was a privilege to be court side just to see the athletic ability, the ball-striking, the power and the performance from Alcaraz after that first set.

"He's a phenomenal competitor for someone who's so young. He's got a wise head on those young shoulders. He did incredibly well to turn that around in three sets."

Laura Robson: Alcaraz changed the match

"It was the way that he changed the match as it went on because it was on Sinner's racket for the first set and a half and then all of a sudden you felt that Alcaraz started to slow things down.

"The forehand changed completely at the height he was getting over the net. Especially on returns. He was slowing the pace down, waiting for his moments and then when he could accelerate he was all over it."

