Miami Open: Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner book quarter-final places as Victoria Azarenka makes semis

Daniil Medvedev took another step towards retaining a title for the first time in his career as the Russian third seed beat Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6 6-0 on Tuesday to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Medvedev overcame a shaky start and converted four break points while dropping serve just once to secure a spot in the last eight in Miami, where he has yet to drop a set.

Koepfer was the early aggressor, using a pair of holds at love to build a 4-3 lead in the first set, but Medvedev forced a tiebreak in which he lost the opening four points before finding his way.

Image: Defending Miami Open champion Medvedev is through to the quarter-finals and will face Nicolas Jarry

With a frustrated Koepfer suddenly losing control of his forehand, Medvedev enjoyed much smoother passage through the second set where he broke twice to build a commanding 4-0 lead before closing out the match with a break to love.

"Sometimes it happens when you lose the first set the way he lost...it brings your (opponent's) energy down and I knew that I had to use it (to my advantage) in the beginning of the second set - that's where it was the most important," Medvedev said after collecting his 350th career win.

No 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz is also through after a comfortable straight sets win over 23rd seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3.

It was a match where the start was heavily delayed due to an earlier power outage at Stadium Court during the women's quarter-final clash between Victoria Azarenka and Yulia Putintseva, but Alcaraz looked calm, composed and powerful throughout.

Alcaraz beat Medvedev in the Indian Wells final nine days ago, and is seeking the Sunshine Double.

"I knew that his style was playing from the back with spin and I was trying to not let him feel comfortable on the court. I tried to play aggressive with my shots and go to the net, play drops shots and I'm really happy with my performance," Alcaraz said after.

"Without doubt it's my best feeling for a long time. I feel great on the court, I'm moving great with no injuries, I'm not thinking about the ankle on the court. Of course, I'm taking care about it every day but I think this is the best feeling since the summer."

Image: Alcaraz's bid to achieve the Sunshine Double remains on after a straight sets win over Musetti

Medvedev will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry, the 22nd seed, in the last eight after the latter defeated seventh seed Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 6-3.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, seeded No 2, improved to 19-1 in matches this year with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Christopher O'Connell to also reach the quarter-finals.

In the middle of the match, commentators said a spectator had fainted in the stiflingly hot temperatures and play was stopped. Sinner came to the sideline and passed up drinks and towels to the person.

In other early action, unseeded Czech Tomas Machac beat Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 to reach his first Masters 1000 quarter-final.

The final match on the men's side saw Grigor Dimitrov win a third set tiebreak to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 7-6, setting up a quarter-final vs Alacaraz.

Azarenka books semi-final place after gruelling epic vs Putintseva

On the women's side, two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka defeated Putintseva 7-6 1-6 6-3 to make the semi-finals.

It was the second time that Azarenka, 34, has made it to the semi-finals this season after going that far just once in 2023. She has won the Miami Open three times.

Playing on Stadium Court, the players also had to deal with a 53-minute delay due to a power issue in terms of the umpire's equipment, before playing out an epic first set which lasted 90 minutes.

