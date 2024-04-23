Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu in action on Wednesday, along with fellow Brits Jack Draper and Harriet Dart

Everything you need to know about the Madrid Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka bid to retain their respective titles; Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart play in women's singles on Wednesday, with Jack Draper in action in men's event - watch live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:13, UK
Here's everything you need to know about the Madrid Open, which is live on Sky Sports from April 23 to May 5.
The WTA final will take place on Saturday May 4, with the ATP singles final taking place the following day.
Emma Raducanu - looking to build on last week's run to the quarter-finals in Stuttgart, at which she beat Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova before falling to a spirited defeat to world No 1 Iga Swiatek - takes on Argentine María Lourdes Carlé in the first round.
Raducanu will be third on court at Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, with the preceding match - four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka vs Belgian lucky loser Greet Minnen - not to begin before 12pm UK time.
Raducanu's compatriot Harriet Dart also plays on Wednesday after making it through qualifying - the 27-year-old meets Spain's Cristina Bucsa in the third contest on Stadium 3.
Britain's Jack Draper tackles Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men's singles, with that match on immediately after Raducanu vs Carlé on Arantxa Sanchez Stadium.
The iconic Caja Magica (Magic Box) at the Manzanares Park Tennis Centre has been the home of the tournament since 2009.
There are three courts all with retractable roofs and a total capacity of just over 17,000 seats (12,442 in Estadio Manolo Santana, 2923 in Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and 1772 Estadio 3).
Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for a 'threepeat' having won the title in 2022 and 2023, beating Alexander Zverev in the final two years ago and then Jan-Lennard Struff last year.
Aryna Sabalenka defeated world No 1 Iga Swiatek in 2023 to win her second Madrid title in three years.
Changes being trialed at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open include:
In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland-Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season...
