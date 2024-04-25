Mutua Madrid Open: Coco Gauff double-bagels Arantxa Rus in emphatic 51-minute win

Coco Gauff powered to a double-bagel 6-0 6-0 win over Arantxa Rus in their second-round clash at the Madrid Open.

The 21-year-old US Open champion needed just 51 minutes to see off her opponent, with Rus winning only 18 points across the entire contest.

Gauff's match was scheduled prior to home-favourite Rafael Nadal's tournament opener on Friday and she joked after her emphatic win: "I know everybody is here to see Rafa, so I was just trying to get off the court for you guys."

Gauff, seeded third in Madrid, will face 31st seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the next round.

Osaka defeated by Samsonova in Madrid epic

Naomi Osaka suffered a second-round exit to 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova after an epic encounter lasting nearly two and a half hours.

In a first set that was to belie the enthralling encounter to follow, Osaka swiftly fell behind 4-0 on her way to losing the opener 6-2, while she was also broken early in both the second and third sets.

On each occasion the former world No 1 rallied, rattling off four games in a row from 4-3 down in the second to level things up at one set apiece as Samsonova appeared to lose her nerve.

At 4-3 up, Samsonova sent down three double faults to be broken and lose her advantage and then, in her next service game, having saved two set points from 15-40 down, she double-faulted again after Osaka eked out a third.

In a hugely tight third set, Samsonova finally earned the decisive break in the 11th game before this time holding her nerve to serve out the match for a 6-2 4-6 7-5 win over the four-time Grand Slam winner.

Samsonova will next face 18th-seeded American Madison Keys in the third round.

