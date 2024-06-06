French Open: Order of play for men's semi-finals at Roland Garros with

Order of play for day 13 of the French Open at Roland Garros (all times are BST); Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jannik Sinner while Casper Ruud faces Alexander Zverev. Follow scores and reports on Sky Sports' digital platforms
Order of play for day 13, with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Jannik Sinner while Casper Ruud faces Alexander Zverev in the men's semi-finals.
(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)
From 1pm
(3) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) vs (2) Jannik Sinner (Ita), (7) Casper Ruud (Nor) vs (4) Alexander Zverev (Ger)
From 10am
(1) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg) v (9) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Mate Pavic (Cro), (11) Sara Errani (Ita) & Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom), (8) Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v (5) Coco Gauff (USA) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze)
