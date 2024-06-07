French Open: Order of play on men's finals day at Roland Garros as Carlos Alcaraz plays Alexander Zverev

Order of play for day 15 of the French Open at Roland Garros (all times are BST); Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev; Follow scores and reports on Sky Sports' digital platforms
Saturday 8 June 2024 18:53, UK
Order of play for day 15 at the French Open, with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz facing Germany's Alexander Zverev in the men's final.
(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)
From 10.30am
(11) Sara Errani (Ita) & Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (5) Cori Gauff (USA) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze), (4) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v (3) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)
