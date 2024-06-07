 Skip to content

Alexander Zverev settles abuse case brought by former girlfriend

Alexander Zverev had rejected the accusation made by his former girlfriend that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020; the agreement, according to German media, includes a monetary condition of 200,000 euros, with the player not found guilty of any wrongdoing

By Reuters

Friday 7 June 2024 11:30, UK

Germany's Alexander Zverev walks to the baseline during his second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Belgium's David Goffin at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Image: Alexander Zverev has consistently denied the allegations against him

Alexander Zverev has agreed a settlement after the mother of his child accused him of physical abuse and a German court closed the case on Friday, the French Open semi-finalist's lawyers said.

The agreement, according to German media, includes a monetary condition of 200,000 euros (£170,240), with the player not found guilty of any wrongdoing.

"The process against Alexander Zverev was shelved today by the court with the agreement of the prosecutor's office and Ms Brenda Patea," the player's lawyers said in a statement on Friday.

"Alexander Zverev agreed to this... in order to shorten the process especially in the interest of the child they have together. Alexander Zverev remains innocent."

The decision came hours before the 27-year-old was due to face Casper Ruud in the semi-finals of the French Open.

The German had been ordered last year by the Berlin-Tiergarten court to pay an undisclosed fine in the case, with his lawyers contesting the court order.

The world No 4 had rejected the accusation made by his former girlfriend that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020.

The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

In January 2023, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed a 15-month investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse.

The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.

