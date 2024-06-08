Andy Murray and Jack Draper could meet in second round at Stuttgart Open

Andy Murray and Jack Draper could meet in the second round of the Stuttgart Open after finding themselves in the same side of the draw ahead of next week's ATP 250 tournament.

Murray resumes his return from injury against Marcos Giron of the United States, while sixth-seed Draper takes on Austria's Sebastian Ofner.

The winners of those two matches will then face off in the round of 16, where Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Alexander Bublik and Ben Shelton already await as the four top seeds.

Murray continues his comeback trail with Wimbledon in sight having recently returned to action after being out with damaged ankle ligaments suffered at the Miami Open in late March.

The former world No 1 elected against surgery before making his return at a Challenger event in Bordeaux followed by an appearance at the Geneva Open.

Murray also competed at the French Open where he suffered a first-round defeat to Stan Warwinka in what might serve as his final outing at Roland Garros.

The 37-year-old has hinted heavily towards retirement beyond this summer, before which could be final opportunities at both Wimbledon and the Olympics.

British No 2 Jack Draper arrives on the back of his first-round loss to Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong at the French Open in what represented his longest-ever match, spanning four hours and six minutes.

Full Stuttgart Open Round of 32 men's draw:

Alexander Zverev (1) vs BYE

Christopher Eubanks vs Brandon Nakashima

Arthur Rinderknech vs Alex Michelsen

Flavio Cobolli vs Jan-Lennard Struff (7)

Frances Tiafoe (4) vs BYE

Henri Squire (WC) vs Yannick Hanfmann

Marcos Giron vs Andy Murray

Sebastian Ofner vs Jack Draper (6)

Lorenzo Musetti vs QUALIFIER

Dominik Koepfer vs Zhizhen Zhang

Hamad Medjedovic (WC) vs Fabian Marozsan

BYE vs Alexander Bublik (3)

Roman Safiullin (8) vs Matteo Berrettini (PR)

QUALIFIER vs Denis Shapovalov (WC)

QUALIFIER VS QUALIFIER

BYE vs Ben Shelton (2)

