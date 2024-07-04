Emma Raducanu: Will former US Open champion go all the way and win Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu is looking at the top of her game and the 21-year-old has realistic hopes of winning Wimbledon following the withdrawal of some big names in her half of the draw.

Raducanu powered her way into the third round of the women's singles on Wednesday with a comfortable 6-1 6-2 victory against Belgian Elise Mertens.

The British No 3 has struggled for fitness since her stunning US Open triumph in 2021 but looked in fine fettle as she pummelled Mertens into submission from the baseline, shouting and fist-pumping at almost every point won.

The British wild card is now through to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since her title win at Flushing Meadows, raising tentative hopes of a first British women's singles triumph at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

If she can maintain the form she showed against Mertens, ranked one place outside the seedings at 33, she could yet do some serious damage in this tournament.

Who's next for Raducanu?

She will play ninth seed Maria Sakkari on Friday in the third round. Raducanu beat the Greek in the semi-finals en route to her US Open win, when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.

"[The] circumstances are different. Like, in a third round compared to a semi-final," Raducanu said. "At the time the dynamics were also different. I was an unknown player pretty much.

"I'm expecting a really tough match. She's top 10. It's going to be a really difficult one.

"Again, it's going to be one where I'm the complete underdog and I can just enjoy playing in [front of] my home crowd, home Slam, just keep having fun and trying to stay an extra day."

Sakkari 'pumped' for Raducanu challenge

Image: Maria Sakkari has never played on Centre Court before

Sakkari defeated Netherlands' Arantxa Rus 7-5 6-3 to set up the clash with Raducanu, which she feels is an "opportunity" for both of them.

"She's also playing a top-10 player. Let's not forget that. She's an unbelievable player. She's very talented. She's very promising. Even after winning a Grand Slam, she's still very young. Obviously, she's going to be the favourite because she'll be playing home. If anything, that's normal," said the Greek.

"But I'm excited. It's another challenge. That's why we play tennis. That's what we play for. It's going to be pretty exciting. I'm pumped."

Sakkari has never played on Centre Court before, but she said: "I don't feel like it's something new for me. I've been a top-10 player for the last three years or even more, so I've played in big courts. It's not like I'm just coming into this and it's my first time."

Raducanu's projected path to the final

Image: A red-hot Daria Kasatkina could be in line to face Raducanu for a blockbuster meeting

Raducanu could face a very winnable fourth-round date with either New Zealand-Swiss player Lulu Sun or world No 61 Zhu Lin from China.

After that the Brit could take on Daria Kasatkina with the former Wimbledon quarter-finalist underlining her grass-court credentials with a title success at the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park.

She has already demolished fellow Brit Lily Miyazaki 6-0 6-0 and would be a tough opponent.

Image: US Open champion Coco Gauff could be a potential semi-final opponent for Raducanu

Other potential quarter-final opponents are Dayana Yastremska, Donna Vekic and former world No 2 Paolo Badosa.

There are two players who stand out as clear possible semi-final opponents for Raducanu with US Open champion Coco Gauff and French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini in the kind of form to reach the last four.

Who could Raducanu face in the final?

Image: Iga Swiatek is favourite to win her maiden Wimbledon title

There are a number of big names Raducanu could face in the final, scheduled for 2pm on Saturday July 23, including world No 1 Iga Swiatek who will be aiming to win her maiden Wimbledon title.

Former champion Elena Rybakina and two-time finalist Ons Jabeur are also in the frame.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

