Andy Murray ends singles career after withdrawing from Paris Olympic Games tennis draw

Andy Murray has confirmed his withdrawal from the men's singles at this year's Paris Olympics.

The two-time gold medallist, who is retiring from tennis following the conclusion of this year's Games, will partner Dan Evans in the men's doubles tournament as he bids to go out on a high with a fourth Olympic medal.

But Murray has decided against competing in the singles as well, having also withdrawn from the singles at Wimbledon earlier this month after undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

'I've taken the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan," Murray said in a statement confirming his withdrawal.

"Our practice has been great and we're playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time."

Murray has tasted Olympic success in doubles before. Along with his singles gold in London in 2012, he claimed silver in the mixed doubles partnering Laura Robson.

Murray had already spoken of how his priority was the doubles tournament with Evans, having spent most of his preparation practicing for that format.

Thursday's draw pitted Murray and Evans against Japan's Daniel Taro and Kei Nishikori, while they face a possible clash with eighth-seeded French duo Arthur Fils and Ugo Humbert in round two.

Image: Andy Murray claimed men's singles gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games

"Obviously me and Dan have made the commitment to each other that [doubles] was what we were going to prioritise," Murray told Sky Sports earlier this week.

"I think Dan is still going to play singles, but last week he did a lot of doubles practice, that's what I was predominantly practising in training when I was in Greece and since we've been here, we've been practising and playing doubles sets together.

"That gives the team and us the best opportunity to get a medal, realistically. My back is still not perfect and the potential of playing two matches in a day is maybe not the best."

What is the tennis format at the Olympics?

The WTA and ATP format that's seen outside of Grand Slams is implemented at the Olympics.

Singles matches are best-of-three sets, while doubles are also best-of-three sets but the final set is just a tie-break, which is first to 10 points.

Women's singles: Saturday July 27 - Saturday August 3

Men's singles: Saturday July 27 - Sunday August 4

Women's doubles: Saturday July 27 - Sunday August 3

Men's doubles: Saturday July 27 - Saturday August 4

Mixed doubles: Monday July 29 - Friday August 2

Who is representing Great Britain?

Men's Singles: Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans

Women's Singles: Katie Boulter

Men's Doubles: Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski, Dan Evans/Andy Murray

Women's Doubles: Katie Boulter/Heather Watson

