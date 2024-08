Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner continues quest towards fifth title of season in Montreal

Jannik Sinner continued his defence of the Canadian Open by coasting past Alejandro Tabilo to reach the quarter-finals in Montreal where he faces Andrey Rublev later on Saturday.

Italian world No 1 Sinner has shown little sign of any lingering issues after missing the Paris Olympics with tonsillitis.

Sinner, who withdrew from the doubles he had been playing in alongside Britain's Jack Draper, built from a slow start to break the Chilean early in the second set and progress 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes.

More history for Sinner

Jannik Sinner is the first player to reach the quarter-final at each of his first 10 ATP events of the season since Novak Djokovic in 2015 and at 22 years 358 days, the youngest to achieve the feat since Ivan Lendl in 1982



Sinner will next face fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who dispatched American Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-2, with their match set to take place later on Saturday as a result of Friday's rain delay.

"Tricky opponent, tricky conditions," Sinner said. "It is difficult playing against this type of player. Huge lefty, big potential.

"I had to be very careful, looking a lot to make the game. It felt like a good match. I know in my mind I have to play one more time [today], so there is not much time to be happy and recover.

"If I want to play the second match today, I had to win the first one. So if it took three or four hours, it takes that long. It will be a tough match against Andrey. He played great today."

Sinner leads Rublev 5-2 in their meetings, having defeated the fifth seed en route to the Australian Open title in January.

Victory also ensured Sinner became the first player to qualify for the year-end Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori reached his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final since Rome in 2019 after beating Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-3 6-4 and will play Matteo Arnaldi after his opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, withdrew through injury.

Sebastian Korda upset fellow American Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6 (7-4), while fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz came from behind to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

In Toronto, Emma Navarro notched a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory over lucky loser Taylor Townsend in an all-American quarter-final at the National Bank Open.

With the win, 23-year-old Navarro moved into the first WTA 1000 semi-final of her career.

