US Open: Katie Boulter, Jack Draper, Dan Evans lead British interest on Thursday, plus Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in action

The Brits are back on Thursday at the US Open, with Katie Boulter, Jack Draper and Dan Evans all in second-round action - back to back to back - live on Sky Sports.

British No 1s Boulter and Draper, as well as Evans - fresh from his US Open record-longest match against 23rd seed Karen Khachanov - are all set to play on Court 5 one after another.

Boulter is second on court, but first among the Brits - from approximately 6pm - for her meeting with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while Draper takes on Facundo Diaz Acosta at the conclusion of that match from roughly 8pm.

Then Evans follows for what the British men's No 3 will surely hope will be a quicker contest against Mariano Navone following his five-hour and 35-minute epic from the first round, though his match is likely to drift into the evening session at Flushing Meadows.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the record-breaking opening round thriller between Dan Evans and Karen Khachanov from the US Open

As well as the British interests, both the men's and women's world No 1s, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, are back in action on Thursday, headlining the day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium when they take on Alex Michelsen and Ena Shibahara respectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Naomi Osaka claimed victory in round one of the US Open, insisting the win was special

Meanwhile, from midnight, two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka looks to build on her emotional first-round win over 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko when she goes up against Karolina Muchova to kick off the night session in New York.

Then it's over to world No 3, and four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz - winner here in 2022 - to close out proceedings with his second-round clash with Botic van De Zandschulp

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the opening round match between Sofia Kenin and Emma Raducanu from the US Open

French Open and Wimbledon finalist this year, Jasmine Paolini, is another to feature on Thursday, as does Sophia Kenin, who follows up her opening win over Emma Raducanu with an all-American meeting with sixth seed Jessica Pegula.

Women's fourth seed Elena Rybakina is also in action, while men's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev and former women's world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki headline the night session at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Jannik Sinner (Ita) (1) vs Alex Michelsen (USA)

Iga Swiatek (Ita) (1) vs Ena Shibahara (Jpn)

12am

Naomi Osaka (Jpn) vs Karolina Muchova (Cze)

Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) (3) vs Botic van De Zandschulp (Ned)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Tomas Machac (Cze) vs Sebastian Korda (USA) (16)

Karolina Pliskova (Cze) vs Jasmine Paolini (Ita) (5)

Sofia Kenin (USA) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) (6)

12am

Fabian Marozsan (Hun) vs Daniil Medvedev (Rus) (5)

Caroline Wozniacki (Den) vs Renata Zarazua (Mex)

Grandstand

4pm

Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) (30) vs Xinyu Wang (Chn)

Mirra Andreeva (Rus) (21) vs Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Alex de Minaur (Aus) (10) vs Otto Virtanen (Fin)

10pm

Max Purcell (Aus) vs Tommy Paul (USA) (14)

Stadium 17

4pm

Jordan Thompson (Aus) vs Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) (7)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) (22) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (Esp)

Arthur Fils (Fra) (24) vs Gabriel Diallo (Can)

Elena Rybakina (Kaz) (4) vs Jessika Ponchet (Fra)

Court 5

4pm

Anna Bondar (Hun) vs Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) (15)

Katie Boulter (Gbr) (31) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Esp)

Facundo Diaz Acosta (Arg) vs Jack Draper (Gbr) (25)

Mariano Navone (Arg) vs Dan Evans (Gbr) (12)

Court 7

4pm

Clara Tauson (Den) vs Diana Shnaider (Rus) (18)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Sara Errani (Ita)

Flavio Cobolli (Ita) (31) vs Zizou Bergs (Bel)

Court 10

4pm

Doubles Match tbc

Marie Bouzkova (Cze) vs Liudmila Samsonova (Rus) (16)

Court 11

4pm

Matteo Arnaldi (Ita) (30) vs Roman Safiullin (Rus)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) vs Nuno Borges (Por)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) (25)

Court 12

4pm

Mattia Bellucci (Ita) vs Christopher O'Connell (Aus)

Varvara Lepchenko (USA) vs Anastasia Potapova (Rus)

Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) vs Jakub Mensik (Cze)

Court 13

4pm

Doubles Match tbc

Doubles Match tbc

David Goffin (Bel) vs Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.