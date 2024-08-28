US Open: Katie Boulter, Jack Draper, Dan Evans lead British interest on Thursday, plus Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in action

Men's and women's world No 1s Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek in action during day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday; watch US Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Wednesday 28 August 2024 23:53, UK
The Brits are back on Thursday at the US Open, with Katie Boulter, Jack Draper and Dan Evans all in second-round action - back to back to back - live on Sky Sports.
British No 1s Boulter and Draper, as well as Evans - fresh from his US Open record-longest match against 23rd seed Karen Khachanov - are all set to play on Court 5 one after another.
Boulter is second on court, but first among the Brits - from approximately 6pm - for her meeting with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while Draper takes on Facundo Diaz Acosta at the conclusion of that match from roughly 8pm.
Then Evans follows for what the British men's No 3 will surely hope will be a quicker contest against Mariano Navone following his five-hour and 35-minute epic from the first round, though his match is likely to drift into the evening session at Flushing Meadows.
As well as the British interests, both the men's and women's world No 1s, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, are back in action on Thursday, headlining the day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium when they take on Alex Michelsen and Ena Shibahara respectively.
Meanwhile, from midnight, two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka looks to build on her emotional first-round win over 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko when she goes up against Karolina Muchova to kick off the night session in New York.
Then it's over to world No 3, and four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz - winner here in 2022 - to close out proceedings with his second-round clash with Botic van De Zandschulp
French Open and Wimbledon finalist this year, Jasmine Paolini, is another to feature on Thursday, as does Sophia Kenin, who follows up her opening win over Emma Raducanu with an all-American meeting with sixth seed Jessica Pegula.
Women's fourth seed Elena Rybakina is also in action, while men's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev and former women's world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki headline the night session at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Arthur Ashe Stadium
5pm
Jannik Sinner (Ita) (1) vs Alex Michelsen (USA)
Iga Swiatek (Ita) (1) vs Ena Shibahara (Jpn)
12am
Naomi Osaka (Jpn) vs Karolina Muchova (Cze)
Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) (3) vs Botic van De Zandschulp (Ned)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
Tomas Machac (Cze) vs Sebastian Korda (USA) (16)
Karolina Pliskova (Cze) vs Jasmine Paolini (Ita) (5)
Sofia Kenin (USA) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) (6)
12am
Fabian Marozsan (Hun) vs Daniil Medvedev (Rus) (5)
Caroline Wozniacki (Den) vs Renata Zarazua (Mex)
Grandstand
4pm
Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) (30) vs Xinyu Wang (Chn)
Mirra Andreeva (Rus) (21) vs Ashlyn Krueger (USA)
Alex de Minaur (Aus) (10) vs Otto Virtanen (Fin)
10pm
Max Purcell (Aus) vs Tommy Paul (USA) (14)
Stadium 17
4pm
Jordan Thompson (Aus) vs Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) (7)
Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) (22) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (Esp)
Arthur Fils (Fra) (24) vs Gabriel Diallo (Can)
Elena Rybakina (Kaz) (4) vs Jessika Ponchet (Fra)
Court 5
4pm
Anna Bondar (Hun) vs Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) (15)
Katie Boulter (Gbr) (31) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Esp)
Facundo Diaz Acosta (Arg) vs Jack Draper (Gbr) (25)
Mariano Navone (Arg) vs Dan Evans (Gbr) (12)
Court 7
4pm
Clara Tauson (Den) vs Diana Shnaider (Rus) (18)
Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Sara Errani (Ita)
Flavio Cobolli (Ita) (31) vs Zizou Bergs (Bel)
Court 10
4pm
Doubles Match tbc
Marie Bouzkova (Cze) vs Liudmila Samsonova (Rus) (16)
Court 11
4pm
Matteo Arnaldi (Ita) (30) vs Roman Safiullin (Rus)
Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) vs Nuno Borges (Por)
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) (25)
Court 12
4pm
Mattia Bellucci (Ita) vs Christopher O'Connell (Aus)
Varvara Lepchenko (USA) vs Anastasia Potapova (Rus)
Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) vs Jakub Mensik (Cze)
Court 13
4pm
Doubles Match tbc
Doubles Match tbc
David Goffin (Bel) vs Adrian Mannarino (Fra)
