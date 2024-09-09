Jannik Sinner hails tennis' new era: ‘It's good for the sport to have some new champions’

After his US Open triumph Jannik Sinner believes entering a new era of champions will be "good for the sport".

Before the tournament the Italian's anti-doping scandal was making headlines, but he emerged with another major championship victory after beating America's Taylor Fritz in Sunday's final.

It was his second grand slam title of the year after victory at the Australian Open and with Carlos Alcaraz winning the French Open and Wimbledon, it is the first time in 22 years that none of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic have won a grand slam.

"It is a bit different, for sure," he said. "It's something new, but it's also nice to see - nice to see new champions, nice to see new rivalries.

"I feel it's good for the sport to have some new champions."

Sinner consolidated his place at the top of the world rankings, but says the hard work starts now.

"I always have players and I will always have players who are going to make me a better player, because there are going to be times where they beat me," he said.

"Then you have to try to find a way how to win against certain players.

"This makes me realise that the work never stops.

"It's always a continuous work which, in the end of the day, if you want to be a better player, you always have to work and you have to have these daily routines - accept difficult times on court."

Fritz fell short in his quest to be the first American men's champion in New York since 2003.

He took encouragement from getting to the final without playing his best tennis and said it was now easier to challenge for grand slam titles.

"Maybe it is a bit more open. I don't think you have to be unbelievable to go deep in tournaments and contend," he said.

"It's different. I would have had to play a really, really great match if I happen to play Novak somewhere else in the draw.

"But you can find yourself a little deeper in the draws, like quarter-finals and stuff if you just play solid tennis.

"I still think to beat the top guys, you need to bring your best game."

