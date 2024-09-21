Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz beats Ben Shelton to level score for Europe vs Team World

Carlos Alcaraz beat American Ben Shelton 6-4 6-4 to level the score between Team Europe and Team World on the second day of the Laver Cup.

Alcaraz, who has already claimed titles at this year's French Open and Wimbledon, demonstrated remarkable composure during critical moments, saving all five break points he encountered.

He broke Shelton's formidable left-handed serve once in each set to secure the win.

"First of all, I am really happy to be part of Team Europe for the first time, and am trying to be the best player that I can be to help my team," world No 3 Alcaraz said.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I played against a player that is really powerful, a really tough one.

"I'm really happy because I played a really solid match since the beginning."

Team World's Frances Tiafoe had earlier come back from a set down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and the two sides are tied at 4-4 going into the Saturday night session at Berlin's Uber Arena.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Germany's Alexander Zverev and American Taylor Fritz will next face each other before a doubles match concludes the day.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Korea Open - WTA 500 (September 16-22)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (September 16-22)

Chengdu Open - ATP 250 (September 17-24)

Hangzhou Open - ATP 250 (September 18-24)

Japan Open - ATP 500 (September 25-October 1)

China Open - ATP 500 (September 26-October 2)

China Open - WTA 1000 (September 25-October 6 - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.