Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz beats Ben Shelton to level score for Europe vs Team World

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat American Ben Shelton in the Laver Cup on the second day of the Ryder Cup-style contest to level things at 4-4; Alcaraz is making his Team Europe debut against Team World; USA's Frances Tiafoe had earlier defeated Europe's Daniil Medvedev
Saturday 21 September 2024 19:42, UK
Carlos Alcaraz beat American Ben Shelton 6-4 6-4 to level the score between Team Europe and Team World on the second day of the Laver Cup.
Alcaraz, who has already claimed titles at this year's French Open and Wimbledon, demonstrated remarkable composure during critical moments, saving all five break points he encountered.
He broke Shelton's formidable left-handed serve once in each set to secure the win.
"First of all, I am really happy to be part of Team Europe for the first time, and am trying to be the best player that I can be to help my team," world No 3 Alcaraz said.
"I played against a player that is really powerful, a really tough one.
"I'm really happy because I played a really solid match since the beginning."
Team World's Frances Tiafoe had earlier come back from a set down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and the two sides are tied at 4-4 going into the Saturday night session at Berlin's Uber Arena.
Germany's Alexander Zverev and American Taylor Fritz will next face each other before a doubles match concludes the day.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.