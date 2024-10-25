Jack Draper reaches semi-finals of Erste Bank Open in Vienna and could face Alexander Zverev next

Jack Draper is into the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna and could now be set for a showdown with top seed Alexander Zverev.

Draper, seeded seventh in Austria, beat Tomas Machac 6-3 3-6 6-1, recovering from losing his first set of the tournament to break his Czech opponent twice while breezing through the decider.

The British No 1 - who secured his first ATP Tour title this summer when he won the Stuttgart Open - will play either Zverev or sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the last four on Saturday.

Draper is yet to face Zverev in his career while he has a 2-0 winning record against Musetti, defeating the Italian at the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2022 and then in Sofia last year.

Image: Draper could meet Alexander Zverev (pictured) in the semi-finals in Austria

Speaking after his win over Machac, Draper said: "The first set was obviously really physical - it is always tough playing Tomas, he is so solid off the ground. I felt I had chances in the second set. To be honest, it was more of a mental battle.

"I felt like my energy dropped a little bit, my decision-making became a little bit up and down. I knew I had to reset. At this level you can't get away with spending too long in that situation.

"I am really proud of the way I dug in. I didn't feel my best but I competed hard and did a great job to come through."

Erste Bank Open quarter-finals Jack Draper bt Tomas Machac 6-3 3-6 6-1

Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti

Matteo Berrettini vs Karen Khachanov

Jakub Mensik vs Alex de Minaur

Draper: I know I still have improvements to make

Draper broke Machac in the second game of the match en route to claiming the first set only for Machac to go on and restore parity after breaking the Brit at 3-2 up in the second set.

Draper then raced into 5-0 lead in the decider and while Machac prevented the bagel, his higher-ranked opponent wrapped up the match with an ace in his next service game.

The Brit added, after reaching his eighth Tour-level semi-final and first since the US Open in September: "I am improving all the time, working really hard to become a better player, more consistent.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I am really happy with my level. I know I still have lots of improvements to make but I am really happy with where I am at right now and I will keep on working hard."

Tale of the Tape

Draper continues to climb

Draper lifted his maiden ATP Tour title in Stuttgart earlier this year, after which he became the 19th man to become British No 1 in the Open Era. He made more headlines after beating Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's and he then reached the US Open semi-finals where he was undone by world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

He began the year ranked No 61 and is already up to No 17 in the live ranking with a semi-final appearance to come and the upcoming Paris Masters, which could see him break new ground.

The other two quarter-finals in Vienna see second seed Alex de Minaur up against Jakub Mensik and Karen Khachanov taking on Matteo Berrettini.

British women's No 1 Katie Boulter earlier reached the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, beating former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-1 6-2 in a little over an hour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Katie Boulter's quarter-final victory over Bianca Andreescu at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo

Over at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 by Arthur Fils, a result that seriously dents the Greek player's hopes of making next month's ATP Finals in Turin.

Tsitsipas currently sits 12th in the Race to Turin, with the top eight to make the end-of-season tournament from November 10-17.

Fils has now won 13 consecutive matches at this level, underpinned by title runs in Hamburg and Tokyo this year.

"I think I served pretty well," said Fils, who did not face a break point. "I was very focused. I missed a crazy set point, but I am very happy with how I dealt with the tie-break and I think I played pretty good in the second set as well.

"I found a way to refocus [after missing the first two set points], and I think I did that pretty well, so I am happy."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Swiss Indoors quarter finals Arthur Fils bt Stefanos Tsitipas 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

Andrey Rublev vs Ben Shelton

David Goffin vs Holger Rune

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Denis Shapovalov

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (until October 27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (until October 27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (until October 27)

Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (until October 27)

Hong Kong Tennis Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Jiangxi Open - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Merida Open Akron - WTA 250 (October 28 - November 3)

Rolex Paris Masters - ATP 1000 (October 28 - November 3)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.