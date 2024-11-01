Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas as Holger Rune stays in race for ATP Finals

German third seed Alexander Zverev knocks Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the Paris Masters; Holger Rune outlasts Alex de Minaur to keep his hopes alive of reaching the ATP Finals later this month; watch the Paris Masters live on Sky Sports
Friday 1 November 2024 19:09, UK
Alexander Zverev advanced to the semi-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 6-4 and knocking the Greek player out of contention for the ATP Finals.
The first break-point opportunity of the match came in the 11th game as Tsitsipas struggled with his first serve, with Zverev getting the break for 6-5 on an unforced error.
Tsitsipas saved two set points but squandered his only break-point chance with his 17th unforced error, before Zverev closed out the set. The third-seeded German also saved the only break point he faced on his way to his 64th victory of the year.
Zverev - the French Open runner-up - broke again in the third game of the second set to take full control and rattled off 12 straight points in his final three service games, seeing him become just the third active player to reach 20 ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals.
"I felt like I could hit it quite hard today and against him, if you are just pushing it back, he is going to make you pay," Zverev said on Tsitsipas. "He is someone on the forehand side who can be so aggressive and he can move forward. So I was happy to take that away."
The victory sees Zverev beat Daniil Medvedev to the milestone of the first player born in the 1990s to record 100 wins over top-20 players, while Tsitsipas' defeat looks set to end his run of five consecutive appearances at the ATP Finals.
Tsitsipas is 11th in the ATP Live Race To Turin but can no longer qualify for the season finale, held from November 10-17, with eighth-placed Alex de Minaur (3,745 points) and 13th-placed Holger Rune (2,825 points) still in contention.
Rune outlasted De Minaur 6-4 4-6 7-5 in a marathon baseline fight that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours, with the win keeping his hopes alive of overtaking the Australian - who beat Jack Draper in the previous round - in the season-long standings.
The 13th seed would need to win his second Paris title in three years to get within 120 points of De Minaur heading into next week's events, with De Minaur chasing further points at the ATP 250 event in Belgrade and Rune set to play in the ATP 250 in Metz.
The other two semi-finalists will be confirmed on Friday evening. Home favourite Ugo Humbert faces Australia's Jordan Thompson, a day after the Frenchman stunned Carlos Alcaraz, while eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov takes on 2018 champion Karen Khachanov.
