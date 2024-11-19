Rafael Nadal beaten by Botic van de Zandschulp at Davis Cup Finals in Malaga in possible final career match

Rafael Nadal suffered defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup Finals in what may have been the last match of the Spaniard's career.

Van de Zandschulp eased to a 6-4 6-4 win to put Netherlands 1-0 ahead in their quarter-final tie against Spain. It was only Nadal's second Davis Cup loss in singles, with the other coming on his debut against Czech Republic way back in 2004.

Spain's new tennis king Carlos Alcaraz duly levelled the tie with a 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 defeat of Tallon Griekspoor meaning a deciding doubles would be required to settle the clash.

Nadal is retiring from professional tennis after the team event in Malaga, and speaking during his press conference, the 38-year-old admitted: "I feel that this was my last professional singles match."

Win the doubles and Nadal's career could yet be extended for another match at least, although the 14-time French Open champion said that would not be his decision.

"I'm sure (captain David Ferrer) will make the best decision possible for the team," Nadal, whose Davis Cup career began with defeat by Czech Republic's Jiri Novak in 2004, said.

"In some ways it is good, maybe, if that was my last match because I lost my first match in the Davis Cup and I lost my last one. We close the circle."

Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers will take on Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof, who is also retiring from the sport at the end of the event, in the deciding doubles rubber.

The Spanish fans flocked to the Martin Carpena Arena in their thousands, draped in red and yellow flags and scarves and ready to cheer on their national hero for perhaps the final time.

There were tears in Nadal's eyes during a stirring rendition of the national anthem but his trademark sprint to the back of the court showed he meant business.

This was only Nadal's eighth official tournament this season, while his only singles matches since the Olympics in July came in an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia last month.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, put up a good fight against the big-serving Dutchman but had his serve broken late in the first set.

He began to look a step off the pace, the collective goodwill unable to prevent him going a double break down in the second.

This greatest of yellow-ball warriors was determined to fight to the end, retrieving one break and trying to claw himself back on level terms.

But Van de Zandschulp is no mug, the Dutchman having been ranked as high as 22 in the world, and he closed out the match as Nadal netted a final forehand before waving and blowing kisses to the crowd, walking off with a final shake of the head.

Van de Zandschulp said: "The crowd was tough. Understandable. That's what it is to play in Spain against Rafa. He's the biggest sportsman here that ever lived. It's a really special event.

"It's tough to close a match against him. Knowing it could be his last… I just went for it and it helped at the end."

The winner of the tie will face either Germany or Canada in the semi-finals on Friday.

Nadal helped Spain win the Davis Cup in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

