Jack Draper: British No 1 cruises into Qatar Open quarter-finals after beating Christopher O'Connell

Jack Draper thrashed Christopher O'Connell 6-2 6-1 in 58 minutes to cruise into the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in Doha.

Draper is playing his first tournament since he made the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he won three consecutive five-set matches.

The British No 1 was expected to play Novak Djokovic in the last eight but the Serbian was surprisingly beaten earlier this week. Instead, Draper will play Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Draper, who is looking to win just his second ATP 500 title, was rarely threatened by O'Connell and produced moments of brilliance throughout the match.

He broke O'Connell's serve immediately and established a two-break lead on his way to the first set and only dropped one game in the second set.

Later on Wednesday evening, top seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Italy's Luck Nardi 6-1 4-6 6-3 to set up a quarter-final clash with Jiri Lehecka.

Sabalenka knocked out at Dubai Open

Over at the Dubai Open, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was stunned by Denmark's Clara Tauson in a 6-3 6-2 defeat in their last 16 match.

Sabalenka won less than half of her first serve points, losing the last three games of the first set and the opening two of the second which she never recovered from.

Tauson will play Czechia star Linda Noskova next after she beat Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6 (10-8).

Second seed Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-0 win over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska and will face teenager Mirra Andreeva on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini lost to Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-0 as she suffered a right ankle injury during the second set, which limited her movements on the court.

A tearful Paolini got a medical timeout and had her ankle immobilized, but could not challenge Kenin after the injury.

The American's adversary in the quarter-finals will be Elena Rybakina, who beat Paula Badosa 4-6 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (7-2) in one of the tournament's most intense battles so far.

