Indian Wells draw: Emma Raducanu could meet Coco Gauff and Nick Kyrgios may face Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu will play Coco Gauff if she wins her first match at Indian Wells on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Raducanu, who faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, is making her first appearance since she was subjected to what the WTA described as "fixated behaviour" last month at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which resulted in a man being removed from the stand.

The 22-year-old, who did not press charges, is set to be offered up to five extra security guards in the wake of her stalker ordeal in Dubai.

Raducanu's childhood coach Roman Kelecic had claimed the man in question had followed her across four countries over three weeks while attending tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

British No 1 Katie Boulter has a first-round bye, so will play Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu or American Ann Li in the second round.

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek is projected to meet China's Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals.

In the men's draw, Nick Kyrgios could go up against Novak Djokovic in a mouthwatering second-round clash.

Kyrgios, who is using a protected ranking for the tournament, will face a qualifier in his first match and victory would mean a repeat of the 2022 Wimbledon final with Djokovic, who will be joined by coach Andy Murray in California.

Defending men's Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz is in line to meet Djokovic or Kyrgios in the quarter-finals.

British No 1 Jack Draper has a first-round bye, while Cameron Norrie faces Italy's Luca Nardi and Jacob Fearnley has a tricky test against exciting teenage Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner is serving a three-month ban from tennis after reaching an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following two positive drug tests in 2024.

