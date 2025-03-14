Indian Wells: Jack Draper 'looking forward to another shot' vs Carlos Alcaraz after quarter-final win over Ben Shelton

Jack Draper says he is "looking forward to another shot" at world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells, with the duo set to meet at the semi-final stage on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Draper defeated American Ben Shelton 6-4 7-5 in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening, and previously knocked out world No 4 Taylor Fritz in the round of 16.

The Brit has met Alcaraz once before at Indian Wells in a last-16 clash in 2023, with Alcaraz progressing after Draper was forced to withdraw injured while 6-2 2-0 behind.

The pair have met twice since, with Draper beating Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in the last 16 at Queen's in 2024, but the Spaniard knocking Draper out of the 2025 Australian Open in January.

"It feels incredible to do it [reach a first Masters 1000 semi-final] here in Indian Wells as well, a tournament I've watched since I was young," Draper told Sky Sports Tennis.

"Watching all the greats play on these courts, it means the world to me. Honestly, it's why I play, why I put in all the hard work with my team and yes, I feel amazing today.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the quarter-final match between Draper and Shelton at Indian Wells

"Alcaraz is going for the three-peat, but he loves these conditions. He plays amazing out here.

"I faced him once out here already and I was a bit injured in that match, so I'm looking forward to getting another shot.

"I look forward to competing hard, giving it my all as always and trying to bring some really good times."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Francisco Cerundolo at Indian Wells

'I didn't know what to expect from Shelton - he's a hard problem to solve'

Of his quarter-final victory over fellow leftie Shelton, Draper admitted it was far from straightforward.

"In all honesty, I didn't know what to expect," he said. "I've only hit with him maybe once on court.

"You know, it's very different watching someone on the TV. I obviously know what he brings, but when you're actually facing someone on court, it's pretty hard to problem-solve against someone who gives you no rhythm like that.

Image: Britain's Draper is through to the semi-finals of Indian Wells, where he will meet Alcaraz

"He has a very unorthodox style, huge serve, huge forehand, can hit a winner off anything off the forehand and puts a lot of slices on the backhand.

"I found it difficult at the start, but I thought I kept my composure really well in tough conditions and I'm proud of the way I competed."

