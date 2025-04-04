Monte-Carlo Masters: Draw, dates, schedule, all you need to know, are Jack Draper and Novak Djokovic playing?

British No 1 Jack Draper will head to Monaco for the first of three clay-court ATP Masters 1000 tournaments at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, live on Sky Sports.

The 56th tour-level edition of the tournament will be headlined by Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, as well as Indian Wells champion Draper.

The prestigious Masters 1000 event will be held from April 6-13 at the Monte-Carlo Country Club and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Tennis.

When is the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2024 final of the Monte-Carlo Masters as Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Casper Ruud

The tournament on the red clay will get underway on Sunday April 6 through to Sunday April 13.

Matches will start from 10am UK time.

It will feature stars such as Zverev, Alcaraz, Djokovic, Fritz, Ruud, defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, Draper, Andrey Rublev and Alex De Minaur.

Which Brits are competing?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Indian final between Jack Draper and Holger Rune

Draper is currently the only Brit set for main-draw action in Monte-Carlo, entering the tournament as the sixth seed following his victory at Indian Wells which catapulted him into the world's top 10.

The 22-year-old beat the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune on his way to being crowned champion in the Californian desert.

Meanwhile, British No 3 Cam Norrie will bid to join Draper in the main draw as he competes in qualifying.

What is the schedule for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters?

Qualifying: Saturday April 5 - Sunday April 6 at 10am

Main Draw: Sunday April 6 at 10am, Monday, April 7 - Saturday 13 April at 1pm

Doubles Final: Sunday April 13 at 12pm

Singles Final: Sunday April 13 at 3pm

Where is the Monte-Carlo Masters being held?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor Fritz takes a yacht trip with girlfriend and social media influencer Morgan Riddle in Monte Carlo

Opened in 1928, the club is located in the Roqbrune-Cap-Martin in the Alpes-Maritimes and has one of the most picturesque views on the circuit.

Its centre court has the capabilities to hold up to 10,000 spectators and with views overlooking the ocean, the tournament is highly regarded as one of the most loved by fans and players.

From Miami Beach to the Monte Carlo riviera

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best shots from previous years at the Monte Carlo Masters!

In her latest column for Sky Sports, Gigi Salmon spoke about audiences getting a "feel" for the clay ahead of the French Open in May.

"For the players, it's time to shelve the hard court shoes and get ready to get dirty with the clay season upon us. There are five tournaments this week available to you on Sky Sports Tennis, and then from April 6, it's the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, a non-mandatory ATP event set in the beautiful setting of the Monte Carlo Country Club, where players in the past on centre court have had to stop play due to the clinking of glasses coming from the hospitality areas that overlook the court," said the host of Sky Sports Tennis.

"Still no Jannik Sinner as he continues to serve out his three-month suspension, but despite having played just one tournament this year, the Italian remains No 1, just over 2,500 points clear of Sascha Zverev, who missed another opportunity in Miami to close the gap, as did Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner is due to return just before the Rome Masters next month.

"It is definitely worth tuning in to Sky Sports Tennis so you can get a feel for the clay and to see how the players are adapting to it. We will be back in position courtside for the 1000 events in Madrid and Rome and look forward to your company for those."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.