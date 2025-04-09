Monte-Carlo Masters: Draw, dates, schedule, all you need to know as Jack Draper targets quarter-final place

British No 1 Jack Draper seeks a spot in the quarter-finals of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the first of three clay-court ATP 1000 tournaments, live on Sky Sports at 10am on Thursday.

The 56th tour-level edition of the tournament featured an entry list headlined by Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, as well as Indian Wells champion Draper.

The prestigious Masters 1000 event is being held from April 6-13 at the Monte-Carlo Country Club and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Tennis. Matches start from 10am UK and Ireland time.

What is Draper's route to the final?

Draper, the only Briton in main-draw action in Monte-Carlo, is the tournament's sixth seed following his victory at Indian Wells which catapulted him into the world's top 10.

The 22-year-old made a superb start to his clay-court season with a comprehensive 6-1 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron wrapped up in an hour.

Alejandro Davidovich stands between Draper and a place in the quarter-finals, where fourth seed and former Roland Garros and US Open runner-up Casper Ruud could lie in wait. The last-16 match is scheduled to start at 10am on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Should he reach the semi-finals, Draper would potentially meet reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz for the third time this season.

What is the schedule for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters?

Main draw: Sunday April 6-Sunday April 13

Doubles final: Sunday April 13 (12pm)

Singles final: Sunday April 13 (3pm)

Round of 16 - April 10

Jack Draper (Gbr) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Esp)

Daniel Altmaier (Ger) [Q] vs Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) [2]

Matteo Berrettini (Ita) vs Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) [13]

Nuno Borges (Por) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) [6]

Andrey Rublev (Rus) [7] vs Arthur Fils (Fra) [12]

Alexei Popyrin (Aus) vs Casper Ruud (Nor) [4]

Daniil Medvedev (Rus) [9] vs Alex de Minaur (Aus) [8]

Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) [15]

Where is the Monte-Carlo Masters being held?

Opened in 1928, the Monte-Carlo Country Club is located in the Roqbrune-Cap-Martin in the Alpes-Maritimes and has one of the most picturesque views on the circuit.

Its centre court has the capabilities to hold up to 10,000 spectators and with views overlooking the ocean, the tournament is highly regarded as one of the most loved by fans and players.

From Miami Beach to the Monte-Carlo riviera

In her latest column for Sky Sports, Gigi Salmon spoke about audiences getting a "feel" for the clay ahead of the French Open in May.

"For the players, it's time to shelve the hard court shoes and get ready to get dirty with the clay season upon us. There are five tournaments this week available to you on Sky Sports Tennis, and then from April 6, it's the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000, a non-mandatory ATP event set in the beautiful setting of the Monte-Carlo Country Club, where players in the past on centre court have had to stop play due to the clinking of glasses coming from the hospitality areas that overlook the court," said the host of Sky Sports Tennis.

"Still no Jannik Sinner as he continues to serve out his three-month suspension, but despite having played just one tournament this year, the Italian remains No 1, just over 2,500 points clear of Sascha Zverev, who missed another opportunity in Miami to close the gap, as did Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner is due to return just before the Rome Masters next month.

"It is definitely worth tuning in to Sky Sports Tennis so you can get a feel for the clay and to see how the players are adapting to it. We will be back in position courtside for the 1000 events in Madrid and Rome and look forward to your company for those."

