Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard reaches Monte-Carlo Masters final against Lorenzo Musetti

Carlos Alcaraz makes it through to the Monte-Carlo Masters final, where he will face Lorenzo Musetti; watch all the action from the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Saturday 12 April 2025 18:12, UK
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final in 13 months with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory over countryman Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion, made it through to his first final at this level since winning Indian Wells in March 2024.
The 21-year-old came out on top in a quality contest against the world No 42 to become the 12th different Spaniard to make the Monte-Carlo final, where Lorenzo Musetti awaits.
The Italian came through a three-setter with Alex de Minaur 1-6 6-4 7-6 (4).
"It's been a long time," said Alcaraz of his 13-month absence from Masters 1000 finals. "I just had to be patient and believe that this moment was going to come again.
"Sometimes the people are not patient, they want me to make the final in every tournament. I'm really happy to give them the chance to watch one of my finals again."
"I think I played really good tennis from the beginning until the last point," added Alcaraz.
"I tried to take the chances he gave me in the match. He saved a lot of break points and match points, but I'm really happy to [have] thought about myself. The most important thing is that I'm feeling great physically."
Tale of the Tape
Second seed Alcaraz found it difficult to break Davidovich Fokina, succeeding only three times in 19 attempts, and he also wasted three set points in an opening set that lasted over an hour.
Davidovich Fokina was imperious in his defensive game but Alcaraz lifted his service in the second set, in which he did not face a single break point, but not before his Spanish compatriot saved five match points in a gruelling encounter.
He sealed the win with a sizzling forehand winner down the line to move into his first final in Monte Carlo.
Victory at the Rotterdam Open in February remains Alcaraz's only title of 2025, but a sixth Masters triumph would help the Spaniard return to No 2 in the world.
