Madrid Open 2025 draw and schedule for Jack Draper, Aryna Sabalenka, Cam Norrie, plus how to watch on Sky
The draw has opened up for Jack Draper in Madrid after Novak Djokovic's exit; Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter both out in second round; Play to resume on Tuesday after Monday's power outage
Tuesday 29 April 2025 08:31, UK
The Madrid Open 2025 draw and schedule for likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Jack Draper, plus how to watch on Sky Sports.
Britain's Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley are all returning on Tuesday with quarter-finals spots on the line.
Monday's play was cut short because of a nationwide power outage, bringing much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill, with further delays initially expected on Tuesday until power was restored.
An update from tournament organisers then said: "Power supply has been restored at the Caja Mágica. To ensure the proper functioning of the entire facility, gates will open at 11:00 AM, and play will begin at 12:00 PM, as originally scheduled."
Alexander Zverev is the top seed remaining, while defending champion Andrey Rublev was dumped out by Alexander Bublik.
Novak Djokovic slumped to a third straight defeat as he was beaten by unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi.
Jack Draper's projected Madrid draw
QF - Karen Khachanov or Tommy Paul.
SF - Alex de Minaur/Stefanos Tsitsipas/Lorenzo Musetti
F - Alexander Zverev/Casper Ruud
How are the Brits faring?
Draper takes on former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini with the winner to face Karen Khachanov or Tommy Paul in the last eight.
Norrie, meanwhile, has progressed after battling through illness early on in the draw to tackle Gabriel Diallo and could face fellow Brit Fearnley in the quarter-finals.
The Scot, who made it through qualifying, found himself 6-4 5-4 down against experienced Grigor Dimitrov before they were taken off court due to a power outage in large parts of Spain and Portugal on Monday.
Billy Harris suffered defeat to Ethan Quinn in qualifying.
There are no British women left in the tournament with Emma Raducanu beaten by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a competitive three-set match.
Raducanu's exit followed on from Katie Boulter losing at the same stage, the British No 1 thumped in straight sets 6-1 6-2 by Jasmine Paolini in just 56 minutes.
It was a similar story for Sonay Kartal against in-form Elina Svitolina, the British No 3 losing out 6-3 6-1 to the 17th seed.
Fran Jones had already lost in round one after progressing through qualifying.
Madrid Open schedule
April 27-28: Third round
April 29: Round of 16
April 30-May 1: Quarter-finals
May 2: Semi-finals
May 3: (Men's doubles and women's singles finals)
May 4: Final
Who are the top seeds at the Madrid Open 2025?
Women's:
Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek (POL)
Coco Gauff (USA)
Jessica Pegula (USA)
Madison Keys (USA)
Men's:
Alexander Zverev (GER)
Taylor Fritz (USA)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) ❌
Casper Ruud (NOR)
