Madrid Open: Play cancelled for day due to power outage in large parts of Spain and Portugal

Britain's Jacob Fearnley was forced off court as play was cancelled for day at the Madrid Open due to a power outage.

The third-round tie between Fearnley and Grigor Dimitrov had reached a critical stage, Fearnley breaking the 15th seed's serve to stay in the match, when a loss of power in the local area affected scoreboards and the camera above the court.

The positioning of the camera when it lost power meant the match could not continue even with line judges, as it was stuck in the eyeline of the players.

After remaining on court for some time the pair were eventually taken inside to wait for the issue to be rectified.

Electronic line calling systems were also affected by the power cut, the ATP said, while spectators shared pictures of dark hallways at the Manzanares Park Tennis Centre.

Gigi Salmon, speaking on Sky Sports News, said: "Everyone is in darkness. I walked past the player restaurant and the players are eating by candlelight so that they can actually see what they're eating."

Image: Play was suspended at the Madrid Open when Dimitrov was leading Fearnley 6-4 5-4

The tournament later cancelled play for the day, explaining on social media site X: "For reasons beyond the control of the organisation and in order to guarantee general safety, the nationwide power-cut experienced in Spain on Monday 28 April has forced the cancellation of both the day and night sessions at the Mutua Madrid Open."

Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica says it could take up to 10 hours to restore power - as airports and public transport services have been affected in both countries.

"We are beginning to recover power in the north and south of the peninsula, which is key to gradually meeting the electricity supply," said Red Electrica via X.

"This process involves the gradual energisation of the transmission grid as the generating units are connected. We continue working to restore power."

Image: Spectators were stuck in dark hallways at the Manzanares Park Tennis Centre

Image: The blackout caused chaos

Parts of the Madrid underground were evacuated and traffic lights in the city stopped working while El Mundo reported thousands of passengers had to be evacuated after the outage left the metro service in Barcelona without power.

National media reports in Spain reported Sevilla and Valencia were also hit by the outage and telephone lines were also down across the country, while parliament in Madrid and metro stations across the country in the dark.

In Portugal, a country of some 10.6 million people, the outage hit the capital, Lisbon, and surrounding areas, as well as northern and southern parts of the country.

Parts of France also appear to be affected, according to further reports.

