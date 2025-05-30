French Open: Jack Draper ready to face Joao Fonseca as Jacob Fearnley plays 'inspiring' Cameron Norrie

Jack Draper is braced for a hot reception when he takes on the "explosive" Joao Fonseca in the last 32 at the French Open on Saturday, while Jacob Fearnley is relishing his clash with fellow Brit and "inspiration" Cameron Norrie.

British No 1 Draper saw his encounter with Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open earlier this year interrupted by booing Brazilian fans who had turned up to watch Fonseca, only to realise the teenager's match had been moved to a different court.

Draper - who has beaten Italy's Mattia Bellucci and French veteran Gael Monfils to reach the third round in Paris - defeated Fonseca in their only previous meeting at Indian Wells in March as he went on to secure the biggest title of his career so far.

The 23-year-old said of Fonseca: "It's incredible what he brings to the sport.

"[In Miami] I thought the crowd were there to watch me and when I rocked up to the court it was all 'Joao Fonseca', and I thought maybe they're not for me."

Draper: I will face Fonseca a lot in future

Fonseca is also a popular figure at Roland-Garros and will likely be the fan favourite in their match this weekend, with Draper adding: "I enjoy it, I love it, I feed off it.

"It bodes well with my competitive nature. I'm looking forward to playing him, he's obviously a special player.

"I'll know what to expect and not have any surprises, but it will be a tough challenge for sure, especially in a Grand Slam on the clay.

"I think I'm going to be playing him a lot. I think we'll be seeing him at the back end of draws and right at the top of the game.

"Everyone can see his potential and the way he plays, some of the stuff he comes out with is very powerful, very dynamic, very explosive

"I think that's why it draws a lot of people to watch him. The huge fan base he brings from Brazil is great for the sport."

Fearnley: I really admire Norrie

One Brit is guaranteed a spot in round four when Fearnley and Norrie - who both attended Texas Christian University in America, albeit not together - meet for the first time.

Fearnley, who is set to break into the world's top 50, said of Norrie: "I think to see a guy going to the college that I went to, seeing how well he did coming out of college, it was just inspiring. It kind of showed me that it was possible.

"When he won the title at Indian Wells [in 2021] it was very inspiring. He competes so hard, fights every match, fights every point. You can see that he really leaves it all out there. So that's something that I admire."

Norrie, who took the scalp of former world No 1 and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the first round, added: "I'm happy to be through and enjoying my tennis again.

"I feel like I have a really good game for the clay in general. I think it's down to if I'm moving well and giving nothing away. I can be really difficult to beat.

"[Fearnley] has had unreal results. This is his first clay season and he has played unreal. It is going to be tough playing him."

