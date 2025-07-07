Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-finals with victory over Alex de Minaur as Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva impress again

Novak Djokovic overturned a torrid start to hold off Alex de Minaur and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in his search for an eighth title at the All England Club.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion responded emphatically to an error-ridden first set to see off the Australian 1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in three hours and 18 minutes on Centre Court.

He advances to face Flavio Cobolli after the Italian's 6-4 6-4 6-7 7-6 victory over Marin Cilic, Jack Draper's conqueror, earlier in the day.

Djokovic has not won a Grand Slam title since 2023, when he won three of the four majors, and has been beaten in the last two Wimbledon finals by Carlos Alcaraz, but continued to show why he remains a thorn to the Spaniard and Jannik Sinner's plans for a new era of supremacy.

The Serbian found himself trailing 4-1 in the fourth set and staring at another break point, only to fight back and ruthlessly deny De Minaur a decider as he booked his place in the final eight.

He would do so while being watched on by Roger Federer in the Royal Box, Djokovic giving a nod to his great foe.

"I wish I had the serve and volley and the touch of the gentleman standing right there," he said on court. "It's probably the first time he's watched me and I've won the match."

Of De Minaur, he added: "There was a lot of cat and mouse play, a lot of slices. He's one of the quickest, if not the quickest player on the tour, and on the grass where the ball bounces low, it's extremely difficult to play someone like him if you're not feeling the ball really well.

"He exposes all your weaknesses. I was very pleased to hang in tough at the right moments and win this game."

De Minaur had been made to wait for his shot at the 38-year-old after being forced to withdraw from the pair's scheduled quarter-final clash at Wimbledon last year due to a hip injury.

The prolonged wait showed and prompted an inspired start as De Minaur flew out the traps to seal an early double break for a 4-1 lead after Djokovic surrendered his fourth double fault of the first set.

Image: Djokovic was made to work by the relentless De Minaur

Djokovic looked unbalanced and was making uncharacteristic mistakes, eventually logging 16 unforced errors on the way to dropping the opener with just a single game on the board, De Minaur converting the second of three set points.

Back came a fired-up Djokovic to break immediately at the start of the second set before the pair were embroiled in one of the games of the match, culminating in De Minaur finally dispatching a sixth break point to level the score with a stunning return and volley.

It was then Djokovic's turn to outlast his man, coming out on top in a 34-shot rally to break back before holding to love for a two-game lead. An exchange of breaks followed before Djokovic went on to rescue two break points on his way to clinching the set.

The number of unforced errors was beginning to lessen and Djokovic was beginning to purr, a volleyed winner earning him two break points at 4-4 in the third set, the second of which De Minaur would gift him with a wayward forehand.

Image: It wasn't to be for Alex de Minaur, who was looking to reach the quarters for a second time

It paved the way for Djokovic to turn the match on its head, sealing the set with the volley at the conclusion of another see-sawing baseline rally.

De Minaur appeared to be on course for a fifth-set decider as he raced to a 3-0 then 4-1 advantage in the fourth, before squandering a break point to go up 5-1 and, in turn, igniting a Djokovic comeback.

The veteran converted a third break point to close the gap to 4-3, drawing level with his ensuing hold and then breaking once more to leave himself serving out for the match.

Swiatek and Andreeva dominant again

Iga Swiatek continued her pursuit of a first Wimbledon title as she breezed beyond Clara Tauson in one hour and five minutes to reach the quarter-finals for the second time.

The Polish eighth seed overcame her Danish opponent 6-4 6-1 and will now face Liudmila Samsonova, who beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5 7-5 in their fourth-round matchup.

Swiatek, who has never made it to the semi-finals at the All England Club, won 92 per cent of first serve points, including 100 per cent in the second set, while converting five of nine break opportunities to end the impressive run of Tauson, who knocked out Elena Rybakina in the previous round.

"Honestly it's pretty amazing," said Swiatek in her on-court interview. "This is the first time I've ever enjoyed London. Sorry guys...I mean I've always enjoyed it. I feel good on the court when I feel good off the court. I just keep working."

Speaking further in her press conference, she added: "I felt this year that I could really develop as a player. I'm doing the job no matter what the results are going to be. I feel like I'm doing a great job at just learning how to play on grass.

"First time I feel, like, more comfortable. I feel like the process has some kind of logic. Every year it's a bit easier. I think I came to this point where it's just a little bit more comfortable.

"That's why also I'm able to enjoy the life off the court because obviously it's not so easy when you don't feel good. We're here to play tennis. If you don't feel good on the court, you're probably also not going to feel good off the court."

Mirra Andreeva meanwhile continued her ascent as one of tennis' rising stars as she dominated Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time in what is just her third appearance at the tournament.

The 18-year-old will now take on Belinda Bencic, who beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 6-4 to also advance to the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time in her nine appearances.

She is now the youngest woman to make it to the Wimbledon singles quarter-finals since Maria Sharapova in 2005,

"I'm just happy that this year I found the rhythm, I've managed to come back and get my confidence back again by winning more and more matches," said Andreeva.

"I feel like last year my relationship with grass, I didn't really miss it. This year of course we're back to great relationship and good vibes. I'm just happy that I've managed to find the right way to play on grass."

Image: Grigor Dimitrov was left in tears as he was forced to retire injured when leading against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of Wimbledon

World No 1 Jannik Sinner survived a major scare as he reached the quarter-finals while trailing by two sets to Grigor Dimitrov, who was forced to retire injured.

Dimitrov was largely untouchable on serve as he claimed a 6-3 7-5 advantage while seeking to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time since 2014, when he reached the final four.

Disaster struck in the third set when he fell to the floor clutching his right pec muscle, before being helped to his chair and eventually leaving the court for further treatment.

The 34-year-old returned moments later, shaking the hand of Sinner to spell a tearful end to what had been an otherwise emphatic performance undeserving of its cruel conclusion.

With the result Sinner moves on to a fourth successive quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon, where he will now face American Ben Shelton following the 10th seeds 3-6 6-1 7-6 7-5 win over Lorenzo Sonego.

